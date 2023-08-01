'Cute and clever' five-year-old boy drowns at Cornwall holiday resort

Robin Caliskal and his parents, Ferzane and Cemal Caliskal, had set up their tent ready to camp for the week at the Atlantic Reach Holiday Park, before heading straight for the pool - Cemal Caliskal/pixel8000

A “cute and clever” five-year-old boy drowned at a Cornwall holiday resort just an hour after his family arrived.

Robin Caliskal died at the Atlantic Reach Holiday Park in Newquay on Monday after he got into trouble in the swimming pool.

The boy and his parents, Ferzane and Cemal Caliskal, from Plymouth, Devon, had set up their tent ready to camp for the week and then they headed straight for the pool.

His father said Robin had been with him in the main pool and had asked to join his mother and his six-month-old baby brother, Renas, in the children’s pool.

But because of the low lighting and barriers, Mr Caliskal did not notice his son was drowning until it was too late.

Mr Caliskal had also taken pictures of his wife and children just moments before Robin lost his life.

Robin’s mother said: “We want every parent to see this story. This can’t happen again.

“We are suffering pain and we don’t want any parents to have a similar feeling.”

‘Loved hugs’

Ms Caliskal said Robin “loved hugs” and was a “very cute and clever” boy.

The holiday park said in a statement that its “thoughts are with the family at this time”.

The park added that it was “committed to supporting our guests and community, as well as our team that provided immediate assistance”.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child at a holiday park in Newquay.

“Police were informed by the ambulance service that a five-year-old boy had drowned in a swimming pool within Atlantic Reach Holiday Park, yesterday afternoon.”

Atlantic Reach apologised to guests for the “short notice” after they closed the leisure club on Monday.

An inquest will be opened at a later date.