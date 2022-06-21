Cute bear cub freed after its head was lodged in plastic container, TN photos show

A black bear cub was spotted with a plastic food container lodged on its head in Tennessee, a wildlife agency said.

The cub was seen on June 13 in the Covered Bridge Resort in Sevierville, near the Wears Valley area, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a June 21 Facebook post.

The wildlife agency and the Appalachian Bear Rescue began looking for the bear.

A caller saw the bear in a tree on June 20, so the groups brought a ladder to free it from the container.

A black bear cub is shown in this June 20, 2022, photo.

They used a ladder to climb up the tree where they installed a catch pole around the container to help free the cub from it.

Then the rescue team trapped the cub and brought it to its facility to recover.

“Janelle says to be Bear Wise and always secure your garbage and recycle or crush these types of containers,” the agency said in the Facebook post.

Sevierville is about 28 miles southeast of Knoxville.

In this picture, the plastic food container that was stuck on a cub’s head is shown.

Man sprays officer in face with bear spray in attempt to escape, California police say

Aggressive and hungry bear ransacks a California Airbnb while guests hide in rooms

90-year-old fends off bears with lawn chair, TN officials say. Mother bear euthanized