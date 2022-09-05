‘Cut taxes and fix the energy crisis’: five big financial troubles Liz Truss must tackle

Liz Truss is the new prime minister of a country facing recession, rampant inflation and the biggest squeeze on household finances in a generation.

An emergency Budget is planned for the coming weeks and Ms Truss is faced with a long list of financial emergencies to address.

She has already promised to “put money in people's pockets” and has ruled out any further tax increases. Here’s what experts want to see fixed first.

Energy bills

The biggest shock for households this winter will be crippling increases in their gas and electricity bills. The energy price cap will rise 80pc from £1,971 to £3,549 in October and is predicted to jump again to £5,387 by January 2023.

Households will receive a £400 handout from October to help with spiralling bills, but campaigners have warned this will not scratch the surface.

Citizens Advice has called for support to “match the scale of the energy crisis” and a lifeline for those most in need. Dame Clare Moriarty of the charity said: “We need a plan not platitudes.”

Some have suggested the grant needs to rise to at least £1,000 to have any meaningful impact.

Ms Truss has already promised more support for households to pay their bills in these “tough times”, but no details are yet known as to what that might look like. A freezing of the cap so it does not rise to January’s prediction has been touted.

Tax

The tax burden is at its highest in 70 years and the Treasury’s five-year freeze to tax-free allowances and thresholds is largely to blame.

In March of this year Rishi Sunak froze tax thresholds until 2026 – including the personal allowance, basic rate threshold, capital gains tax allowance and inheritance tax threshold – before inflation sky-rocketed, in a move which has been branded a “stealth tax”.

The Prime Minister’s unsuccessful opponent also ushered in a 1.25 percentage point increase to National Insurance at the start of this tax year – equivalent to a 10pc jump for many workers.

The raid went ahead despite widespread calls to delay or cancel the rate rise in light of huge cost increases already being shouldered by households.

A promise to reverse the rise was one of the flagship policies of Ms’ Truss campaign. She has also promised to reverse the planned rise in corporation tax, which is scheduled to jump from 19pc to 25pc next year. The new Prime Minister has previously insisted it was “vitally important to attract investment into our country”.

Pensions

Ms Truss has pledged to change pensions rules to stop the exodus of NHS doctors leaving work to avoid huge tax bills. One in 10 consultants and GPs are expected to retire in the next 18 months as pension rules mean they are effectively paying to work.

Ms Truss said solving this would be one of her top three priorities. Under draft plans, doctors will be able to continue working after reaching their lifetime pension cap without paying taxes that have forced thousands to choose early retirement.

Higher-earning medics at the end of their careers have been hit with tax bills that have forced them to reduce their hours. Nearly seven in 10 surgeons said in a recent poll that they had reduced their NHS workload as a result.

Elsewhere, the new Prime Minister is under pressure to change tax allowance rules for other savers. The number of workers dipping into their pension pots to fund everyday spending has increased. However, current rules state that once someone accesses their pension, the maximum they can save into the pot tax free each year falls from £40,000 to £4,000 – known as the money purchase annual allowance.

Experts have said Ms Truss should look at changing these rules to allow people to rebuild savings once sky-high inflation has passed. Savers can currently access their pots at age 55.

Helen Morrissey, of stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “In the current crisis the likelihood is that we will see many people needing to access their pension to make ends meet.

“Limiting tax-free contributions to just £4,000 per year will hamper their ability to rebuild their pension once things get better.”

The rule was first introduced to stop people accessing their pension and then reinvesting contributions for another round of tax relief.

“It would be more appropriate for the money purchase annual allowance to be replaced with anti-recycling rules, which only kick in when someone has accessed their pension with the express intent to recycle the cash.

“If there’s no intent to recycle, people can rebuild their pension savings and therefore their financial resilience.”

Housing

In July, Ms Truss pledged to support more first-time buyers onto the property ladder by allowing rent payments to be used as part of mortgage affordability assessments by lenders.

However, housing affordability is at a record low in the UK, with the average first-time buyer needing 5.9 times their income to purchase a property, according to analysis by lender Nationwide.

Analysts have predicted it will become even harder to get on the ladder as mortgage rates and household bills rapidly rise and lenders tighten their affordability criteria.

Richard Fearon, chief executive of Leeds Building Society, called for the housing crisis to become a “top priority” for the new Prime Minister.

Mr Fearon said: “This has been decades in the making and the urgency of this can’t be underplayed.

“For the younger generation of renters locked out of homeownership and the 1.5 million living in overcrowded homes, we cannot kick this can down the road any further.”

Food bills

Supermarket prices have soared amid a toxic cocktail of the war in Ukraine, the global supply chain crisis, strike action in Europe and recent extreme weather.

Food inflation rose to 9.3pc in August, up from 7pc in July, and fresh food prices jumped by 10.5pc, up from 8pc the month before. Both rates were the highest recorded by the British Retail Consortium since the financial crisis in 2008.

As bills at supermarket checkouts soar, experts have forecast help for struggling households could be on the agenda of a snap Budget.

Chris Etherington, of accountants RSM UK, said: “If the Government wanted to provide real support to taxpayers on their weekly groceries then a food subsidy may be something to explore.

“Food subsidies can target those most in need of support, limiting the cost to the public purse, ensuring families do not have to compromise on making healthy food choices due to rising costs.”

