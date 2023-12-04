Cut-price parking for Cornwall residents being considered

A new resident parking scheme is being considered

A cut-price season parking ticket for residents is up for discussion in Cornwall - as is a trial of the first overnight tariff for motorhomes.

Subject to consultation, the council said a resident seasonal fee would be half that of the usual season tariff.

It would cost £255 for six months, for example, at the council car parks in Truro, St Ives, Falmouth and Bude.

To be eligible, drivers would have to live in Cornwall for at least six months of the year, the council said.

Councillor Richard Williams-Pears, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said road transport was behind 25% of the county's carbon emissions and they were committed to tackling this.

But he said some drivers had "no option" but to drive and park regularly in council car parks.

"And so, we've listened to what people have said and are proposing the Resident Season Ticket as a result," he added.

The proposals also include the introduction of a trial for overnight motorhome parking at The Crescent car park in Bude.

'More affordable'

The proposals follow a backlash after the introduction in Cornwall of increased parking charges in May.

The Resident Season Ticket could be issued to cover six, seven or 12 months.

Tickets would likely be valid for use in one specified car park.

Meanwhile, an extension to the maximum stay at Old Bridge Street car park in Truro and the removal of the reserved parking permit option at Church Street car park in Falmouth were also up for consideration.

The consultation closes on 21 December.

