Cut net migration by two-thirds or lose voters’ trust, Sunak warned

Conservative backbenchers have demanded that Rishi Sunak cut net migration by two-thirds before the next election – or risk losing the trust of voters.

In a report that piled fresh pressure on the Prime Minister, more than 20 MPs from the New Conservatives Group are calling on Mr Sunak to honour the party’s manifesto pledge to reduce net migration by the next election, expected towards the end of 2024.

The MPs, including Lee Anderson and Danny Kruger, warned that the current record net migration of 606,000 is eroding the trust of hundreds of voters who backed Brexit and needs to be cut by more than 440,000 if the party is to “save face” by the time of the next election.

They set out 12 measures that they want Mr Sunak to introduce to drastically reduce net migration, which stood at 226,000 at the 2019 election.

They include raising salary thresholds so migrant workers have to earn more, restricting foreign students to only top universities, and further curbs on the number of relatives they can bring.

The report, to be published on Monday, created a fresh headache for Mr Sunak, who was struggling to meet his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year and was facing a backlash from homeowners over soaring interest rates.

This added to his problems over immigration after the Court of Appeal recently ruled that the Government’s Rwanda deportation plan was unlawful.

The judgment has delayed removal flights to the African country until at least the new year, depending on the outcome of a Supreme Court appeal by ministers.

Over the coming week, the Government faces further defeats in the Lords over its Illegal Migration Bill after peers voted through four amendments last week, described by one minister as an attempt to “wreck” the legislation.

Appearing on the BBC’s Test Match Special on Saturday, Mr Sunak said: “When I took this job, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. It was like the worst possible in-tray for a new job that anyone could imagine.”

In their foreword to the report, the MPs wrote: “Voters backed Brexit in 2016 expecting immigration would be brought down. We are now in danger of eroding public trust, especially among those who voted for the Conservative Party for the first time in 2019.

“We need to get immigration falling below 2019 levels as we promised. This plan sets out how we can do that.”

The MPs, many of whom represent Red Wall seats, called for an overhaul of the unduly “lenient” points system, which they said has allowed companies to continue to rely on “cheaper international labour” and “deflate wages for UK workers”.

“If employers can secure cheap labour from abroad, they will be more likely to support flexible migration policies, and less likely to invest in the training of UK workers who could then demand higher wages,” said the report backed by the MPs and written by Tom Hunt, the Tory MP for Ipswich.

They proposed that the main skilled work visa salary should rise from £26,200 a year to £38,000, reducing net migration by 54,000 a year, and that the “temporary” visas for care workers with salaries as low as £20,960 should be scrapped, reducing migration by 82,000.

Citing a surge in foreign students at universities outside the elite Russell Group, they said excluding the “poorest performing universities” from eligibility to recruit abroad would reduce net migration by 49,000.

“Our immigration policy should not be used to prop up the finances of underperforming universities,” they said.

‘Migration needs to come down – and fast’

They also called on ministers to scrap the two-year graduate visas that allow students to remain in the UK after their degrees, cutting 50,000 from net migration, and extend curbs on Master’s degree students’ ability to bring their relatives with them.

They called for fast-track implementation of the Illegal Migration Bill and a cap of 20,000 on the number of refugees legally accepted for resettlement in the UK.

“In order to restore the trust of the nation, migration needs to come down – and fast,” concluded the report.