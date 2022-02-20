To cut high hospital costs in NC, target political donations, price lists

Hospital costs

Regarding “NC Treasurer Folwell crusades against high hospital costs, but his case lacks a key part, “(Feb. 13 Opinion):

I applaud state Treasurer Dale Folwell’s efforts to reduce hospital costs. But asserting that Medicaid would reduce costs is akin to saying a band-aid would be helpful to an amputee. Our healthcare costs are high because every politician — state and local, Republican and Democrat — is coerced into looking the other way by our healthcare cartel with campaign donations. Ban their donations to our elected representatives and our representatives will prioritize the healthcare needs of their constituents. Another remedy would be to pass a law that states healthcare providers can have no more than two price lists in the state (one for Medicare/Medicaid, another for everyone else) and any income realized over costs goes back to patients.

Timothy Shinn, Charlotte

Congress

If elected officials in Washington had to sit for a job review, based on their continued do-nothing record they would be in the unemployment line.

Get a real job, heal the planet, build community, aid mankind.

Larry Walters, Charlotte

Popop’s advice

For over 30 years my grandfather, Barry Marshall, wrote more than 200 letters to the editor to the Charlotte Observer. As his grandson, I’d like to bring attention to my favorite: his unpublished 201st letter.

Written the day before he passed away in 2020, this letter explored his three biggest takeaways from life:

1. “Never lose your sense of humor, a little levity can carry you a long way.”

2. “Judge all people by their character and try to give everyone the benefit of the doubt.”

3. “When you find yourself in a serious crisis, stay calm. Nothing is solved in a state of hysteria.”

The first point was probably the most important, as my “Popop” made every moment into a fun memory — an empty cup and a crumpled-up paper would quickly turn into a game of basketball and a stray napkin would always be subject to his famous “tongue through napkin” magic trick.

In a time of high-stakes political crises, where new issues seem to mount day by day, it’s important for our own sanity to keep my grandpa’s No. 1 rule in mind. Take it from him; he ended his letter with this statement in all capital letters: “KEEP YOUR SENSE OF HUMOR!”

Connor Hubbe, New York City