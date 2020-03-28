How To Cut Your Hair At Home Without Regretting It

Giving yourself a haircut at home can be disastrous. Many of us either have a story, or have heard one, involving midnight trims that resulted in an emergency salon visit the next day. Suffice it to say, we don't recommend it, but since salons are temporarily closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, it could be unavoidable for some.



For guidance, we checked in with professional hairstylists for tips and tricks for every texture, but before you grab a pair of scissors, know that they recommend avoiding big changes. "Unless you have split ends, don't do it," warns Nunzio Saviano, hairstylist and owner of his eponymous salon in New York City.



Yene Damtew, hairstylist to Michelle Obama and owner of Aesthetics Salon in Arlington, Virginia, agrees. "Cut less than you think is actually needed," she says. "Since you aren’t a trained hairstylist, you don’t want to end up going shorter than intended." As for tools, Saviano says that if you use dull scissors (like kitchen or office shears) your cut will come out uneven, so ordering a pair of proper haircutting scissors beforehand is crucial.



Keep clicking for the rest of their suggestions and, if you can, don't forget to buy a gift card or prepay for your next cut now to help keep your favourite salon or stylist in business during the pandemic.



