Cut ferry operation costs, not services, says transportation committee head

The president of the Long Island Transportation Committee says cutting ferry services isn't the solution to cutting costs and limiting the amount of empty trips.

Daniel Veilleux, former mayor of Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North, says the ferry that serves Little Bay Islands, Long Island and Pilley's Island near Springdale is a crucial service that brings medicine, mail and food to residents.

"This is our TCH. It's our main road," Veilleux told CBC's Patrick Butler on Tuesday.

The vessel, the MV Hazel McIsaac, usually makes six daily trips, but has been limited to four through the COVID-19 pandemic. The ferry stopped travelling to Little Bay Islands in December after the town relocated.

The run features among the 4,100 trips ferries in the province made without transporting a single passenger last year. Excluding major ferries — the Bell Island, Fogo Island and Blanc-Sablon-St. Barbe ferries — one in five ferry trips in the province last year did not carry passengers.

Transportation and Works Minister Steve Crocker said residents of smaller communities should expect to see cuts to ferry service, but Veilleux says the numbers don't paint the whole picture.

"The numbers they have are … not really showing the true colours of what we have here," Veilleux told CBC Radio's On The Go on Tuesday. "It's rare there's nobody on our ferry. It happened to me once that I was the only passenger."

Veilleux said cutting ferry services won't help the government save a lot of money in the long term, as the only savings would be from fuel costs.

"Cost of operation and the crew is the same," he said. "They get paid 12, 15 hours day if they have one run or 20 runs."

Veilleux wants the provincial government to understand the ferry is a core service for those living in smaller, rural communities like Long Island.

"People talking about ferries is an easy target," he said. "It's very easy to talk against people living in small communities."

Veilleux said he has spoken to Crocker about where the province can make cuts and save money. The former mayor said the provincial government is focused on cutting service when it should be focused on cutting operational costs.

"There's a lot of money that is not well spent," he said. "If there's a breakdown on a ferry, they send somebody from St. John's to come and fix it. It takes two, three days when a local company are well known to do the repairs. But they don't do that. They do it with the preferred vendor."

"All these costs bring up the cost of operations, he added.

"You have to look at everything, not just cutting the service."

