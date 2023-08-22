Cut council tax in areas that build new homes, Tories to tell Treasury

People should get council tax cuts if new homes are built in their area, a group of more than 50 Tory MPs is expected to urge this autumn.

The Conservative Growth Group (CGG), headed up by a former minister of Liz Truss’s Cabinet, wants to see a “bonus” for communities taking on new developments in an attempt to boost Britain’s housing stock.

The idea is to encourage a pro-building culture, curbing attempts to block new projects by incentivising local people to embrace them.

The focus would be on cities, with an ambition to build one million new homes in London, although there would be no top-down targets.

Communities taking on new developments would receive council tax cuts in a “quid-pro-quo” arrangement, enabling people to benefit directly from housing projects in their area.

The mechanics of the proposal are still being worked out, with the MPs yet to sign off on the final plans. The full details are set to be revealed in the autumn.

The existing New Homes Bonus scheme, introduced in 2011, offers grants to councils based on the number of properties that get built in their area. The payments are non-ringfenced, meaning it is up to local authorities to decide how the cash is invested.

The Government consulted on the future of the scheme in early 2021, but is yet to publish a response.

Ranil Jayawardena, the CGG’s leader and Ms Truss’s former environment secretary, told The Telegraph: “We should make sure that the people close to the most new homes benefit the most too. Local people should get a ‘new homes bonus’ directly, rather than it being spent by the council on their behalf.”

The group is also set to call for reform to the planning process to make it quicker and easier to build the necessary infrastructure to support new homes where they will secure economic growth.

Mr Jayawardena added: “People understandably want the right homes to be built where there is the right infrastructure.

“That’s why we need to build one million more homes in London, and build more in Birmingham, Manchester, Oxford and Cambridge too. This will get the economy growing, help people buy homes of their own and harness the infrastructure that is already being put in.

“But it’s crazy that we are slow in building any new infrastructure to support new homes. Why is it that Cambridgeshire has needed a new reservoir for years, but it will only be built by 2039?

“Astonishingly, it’s partly because the planning process will keep everyone talking about it for another five years first. This must change.”

It would be the second policy push from the CGG, which in May demanded that Rishi Sunak scrap the “morally wrong” inheritance tax.

The news came after MPs warned that Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, must act urgently to stop building plunging by more than a third compared to last year’s level.

The Prime Minister dropped compulsory local house-building targets at the end of 2022 following the threat of a backbench rebellion, making them only “advisory”.

However, the move received its own backlash, with other Tory MPs warning the Conservatives risked becoming “the party of Nimbyism”.

