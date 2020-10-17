Customs registered another case against Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS for smuggling currency

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Customs department has registered another case against Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, who are accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, for allegedly smuggling currency, officials said on Saturday.

The Customs department today submitted a report before a special court here in connection with the case. According to the report, Swapna Suresh has illegally smuggled USD 1,90,000 from Kerala to abroad.

Suresh had used her ID card from the UAE consulate to illegally transport the money, the Customs department said in the report.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, which is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs department.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)