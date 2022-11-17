Customs agent killed, 2 wounded in shootout with suspected smugglers near Puerto Rico

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas says his department will move "with tremendous speed and tremendous force."

WASHINGTON – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was killed and two others seriously wounded early Thursday in a shootout with suspected smugglers aboard a vessel off the coast of Puerto Rico, officials said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a Senate panel that the deceased agent, who was not immediately identified, was part of CBP's Air and Marine Operations unit and that the others were "gravely wounded."

The Department of Homeland Security later said one of the two smugglers also was killed in the 8 a.m. clash, about 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo.

The wounded agents suffered "various gunshot wounds," the agency said, adding that the victims were airlifted to a Puerto Rico trauma center.

The second suspect was arrested by federal authorities.

Later in the morning, another Customs unit intercepted a second vessel resulting in the arrests of two suspects and the seizure of an undisclosed number of firearms.

"It's a dangerous time, and this is an unfortunate example of that," said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, the Senate Homeland Security Committee's ranking Republican, during a hearing where Mayorkas and other top national security officials were testifying about threats to the homeland.

