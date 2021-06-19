Customers threaten Thorpe Park with boycott over ride mask rule

(PA)

Angry customers have threatened to boycott Thorpe Park over its rules about mask-wearing on rides.

The theme park, in Surrey, does not allow mask exempt guests to ride at the front of rollercoasters.

One mother reacted with fury after visiting the attraction only to find her daughter could not enjoy the rides.

“My 18 year old at Thorpe park today, mask exempt-had to ride at the back of the rides!” she wrote.

She accompanied the post with a sign she says was given to her daughter, asking her to sit at the back.

Another said: “We won’t be going there. I will stick to my local fun fairs where they don’t request such nonsense. I will inform other maskless families I know…Once again, much appreciated.”

One person added: “This is segregation. You should be taken to court. You do not discriminate against people like this for useless masks that don’t work or for anything else. If masks did work you wouldn’t be worried about sitting next to a maskless person. Apologise to these people.”

A spokesperson for Thorpe Park said: “In line with our ride restrictions, all our guests who are mask exempt are required to sit in the row farthest to the back to reduce the risk of air transmission aboard our attractions. If you do wish to discuss further, please pop us a DM.”

