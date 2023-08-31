Customers pan new Walmart shopping cart on social media after limited rollout

Customers are disparaging a new shopping cart design recently debuted at a Kentucky Walmart.

The new carts are slightly taller and have cell phone and cup holders, according to the Mayfield, Kentucky store’s social media post announcing the change.

The post shows a store associate wearing a nametag with Bobby printed on it demonstrating the cart's new features. The 30-second video, originally posted on July 23, has been seen over 8,000 times.

And despite the apparent upgrades and additional features, some Walmart shoppers in this Kentucky town not far from the Tennessee border aren't big fans of the new addition.

“I’m short and I hate it,” Jessica Washburn wrote in the comments section.

Short people share objections to Walmart's new cart on social media

In the comments of the social media post, customers complained about the height of the new cart and some reported pain and discomfort after using them.

"Seniors are complaining the handle is [too] high. It's hurting [their] shoulders," Suzanne Stice commented.

Maddy Charleson uploaded a video on Tik-Tok showing that her vision was impaired by having her child in the cart.

Other Facebook commenters pointed out the security risks presented by having one’s phone out in the open.

“Sweet. Leave your phone accessible to thieves. Then go check yourself out. Gold star Walmart,” Kris Glasson wrote.

Other customers noted that the new features might also aid in the spread of disease.

“In a crime-free and germ-free environment in theory it would [be] a great idea but no thanks,” Debbie Perry posted.

An unwanted shopping partner: Boa constrictor snake found curled up in Target cart in Iowa

New cart design liked by some, roll out unclear

The condemnation was not universal, with some customers writing in praise of the cart.

"I’m 5’4” and love it. It felt comfortable to me pushing," Nancy Elisabeth Parks wrote. "I didn’t mind the height of the cart at all, and enjoyed the phone holder."

The Mayfield store is the only location the carts have appeared, so far. USA Today has reached out to Walmart on where the carts will be implemented and will update this story when the company responds.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Revamped Walmart shopping carts too tall for some customers' tastes