Customers left out in cold as energy suppliers reject new applications

Gas Electricity Bills Energy Crisis Ofgem Regulator Price Cap

The energy watchdog has threatened to intervene if energy companies turn away new customers after it emerged the country’s biggest suppliers were deterring households from switching providers.

Those searching for a new deal online have been met with a blanket ban from energy giants British Gas, EDF, E.ON, Ovo Energy and Scottish Power.

When The Telegraph attempted to get a new quote from the companies’ websites, all five blocked the application – blaming high energy prices and the volatile energy market.

British Gas and Ovo Energy explicitly advised new customers would be better off sticking with their current supplier. Energy companies can offer different standing and unit charges for variable rate tariffs, although all must comply with the regulator’s annual price cap.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, mandates suppliers must accept new customers, although there is no explicit requirement that households must be able to sign up online.

However, Ofgem does require suppliers to ensure customers can easily compare tariffs. Ovo Energy was the only supplier to suggest prospective customers contact the company on the phone to discuss tariffs after blocking online applications.

An Ofgem spokesman said: “We expect licensed energy suppliers to take on new customers when approached by them, and to ensure their connections are appropriately metered.

“Where this is not being done, we will engage with suppliers to ensure compliance with this requirement.”

The energy market has been in flux this year as competitive fixed-rate tariffs disappeared from the market amid soaring wholesale prices.

Meanwhile the price cap, which dictates the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers on their variable rate tariffs, has surged.

It was scheduled to rise to £3,549 for the average household on a default tariff in October, before the Government stepped in earlier this month to guarantee it would stay at £2,500 for the next two years.

Those who signed up to fixed-rate deals will also have their bills automatically cut, but customers are likely to be better off paying an exit fee to move onto a standard variable tariff.

Story continues

A spokesperson for EDF told The Telegraph households could switch to the supplier over the phone, although this information is not provided on its website.

An E.ON spokesman said: “With energy prices at a record high, it is recommended that customers stay with their existing supplier. However, customers can sign up to receive an alert as soon as we are in a position to offer competitive fixed price tariffs for new customers or can call us to discuss their tariff.”

British Gas, Ovo Energy and Scottish Power did not respond to requests for comment.