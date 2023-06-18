What customers found in Marie Callender pies caused them to be recalled nationwide

What could cause food colossus Conagra Brands to recall boxes of Marie Callender Beef Shepherd’s Pie nationwide?

One word: plastic.

The USDA-Food Safety Inspection Service’s notice of this not-food-in-your recall said Conagra, “received consumer complaints reporting pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product, and notified FSIS of the situation.”

Marie Callender Beef Shepherd’s Pie

This covers pie’s from lot No. 5006306020 with a best by date of Feb. 24, 2024. The 4.31-pound cases of the pie have that lot number and best by date with case code No. 2113100032. They were sent to distributors in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah, who then sent them around the United States.

If you have these boxes, return them to the store for a full refund. If you have questions about the recall, call Conagra at 877-469-3783 or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

