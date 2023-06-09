Customers 'Are Done' With Cracker Barrel After Sharing Their Support For Pride

As people across the country continue to celebrate Pride Month, one restaurant in particular let it be known that they're in full support of the month-long commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride.

Earlier this week, Cracker Barrel took some of its customers by surprise when the restaurant shared a photo on its social media accounts of a rocking chair sporting rainbow colors.

The image included the following caption: "We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our 🌈 rocker). Happy Pride!"

Cracker Barrel's Instagram post swiftly made its way to over 2,000 comments. There were those who promised to say "so long" to Chicken N' Dumplins and Country Fried Steak forever and others who applauded the restaurant for embracing Pride Month.

"Everyone is selling out.. so sad. You will no longer have our business," one user on Instagram commented.

"I really love this! Takes me back to my little gay boy days growing up in small town west Texas—eating here with his family constantly—suddenly feel welcomed and loved. Thank you," another person added.

Today, "Cracker Barrel" remains one of the top 10 trending topics on Twitter as people on the app declare that "Cracker Barrel has fallen." While some have taken the phrase to heart, others have opted for sarcasm.

CRACKER BARREL HAS FALLEN pic.twitter.com/UF3uGp1NYG — Evan (@nerditry) June 9, 2023

Comrades, we have taken Cracker Barrel pic.twitter.com/VdIRLjEhd7 — gardenin' borbs 🌾🥕🍅🫑🥒 (@ronninator) June 9, 2023

Additionally, in the wake of Cracker Barrel's Pride Month post, a handful of people on social media have labeled the Southern country-style restaurant "woke." This too has in turn resulted in a myriad of memes.

