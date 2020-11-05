With customers boycotting Chinese products, Prayagraj potters expect good sales this Diwali

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Potters in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj are hopeful for a good sale of earthen lamps during the upcoming festive season since many people have decided to boycott Chinese products this year.

"If people are boycotting cheap Chinese products, it is bound to increase our sales this Diwali. For two months, we have been making 700 to 800 earthen lamps and pots daily but there was hardly any sale due to the lockdown," a potter told ANI.

Like other sectors, pottery business has suffered a downturn over the last few months and despite the festive season of Navratri and Dussehra, the business is yet to pick up.

"We haven't had good sales in the last six-seven months. The upcoming Diwali period has generated hope for us. We have been making earthen lamps and pots for the last two months. People have slowly moved towards buying local goods, this is a good sign for us," another potter said.

"We need to feed our families and don't have alternate sources of income. I am praying that the cost and effort put in production should not go waste," the potter added. (ANI)