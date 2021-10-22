Customer-favorite Madewell jeans, purses and jewelry are up to 30% off now

We're big fans of the Madewell Medium Transport Tote.

Need a new bag to take you through the fall or a pair of Madewell jeans to stay stylish for Black Friday 2021 shopping? Madewell has what you need with its buy more, save more sale running now.

Madewell makes some of our favorite bags, and the wide selection of cute jewelry is a top customer choice, too. Right now, Madewell is having a sale of 20% to 30% off, depending on the total order size: Spend $100 or more before taxes on qualifying items to get 20% off, and $200 or more to get 30% off using coupon code GOSPREE. (Qualifying items are marked “up to 30% off with code GOSPREE, so you’ll know if they’re part of the deal upfront.) The coupon code is even good on some items that are marked down already, maximizing your savings even further. The sale runs through October 25, and with stock being limited, the best stuff could sell out quickly.

One of our absolute favorite Madewell products is the Madewell Medium Transport Tote. While the full-grain leather version we raved about isn't included in the promotion, the equally spacious and versatile (and more affordable!) Canvas Medium Transport tote. When purchased with other items (a matching wallet, perhaps?) once you reach the minimum $100 threshold, the price goes down by $15.60 to $62.40. Available in three colors, our reviewer loved the fact that it held everything from a MacBook Pro to other essentials like a wallet, hairbrush and even a jacket and collapsible umbrella. She could even stash her phone in the front zippered pocket and a tablet in the outside pocket. She raved about the two sets of handles as well, which mean that you can carry it whichever way you please.

Find staples like jeans and accessories on sale at Madewell.

As noted, plenty of jewelry items are already on sale and qualify for the additional 20% or 30% off once you tally your total order, which means you can stock up on tons of great stuff for everyday wear and special nights out—or pick up a few charm bracelets, necklaces or hoop earrings for the ladies on your list. Get a nice selection with a set like the Marineleaf Necklace set, which is already marked down from $48 to just $9.99, a savings of 38.01. If you buy this elegant and stylish set with more than $100 worth of other items, you could end up paying as little as $6.99, since it qualifies for the GOSPREE coupon code. Made of gold-plated brass with acrylic beads and freshwater pearl, the under-the-sea-inspired necklaces include three styles to match your mood, outfit and occasion —or wear them all at once!

Plenty of jewelry is on sale at Madewell.

Madewell offers everything from bags to jewelry, warm sweaters, and denim. One thing we particularly love about the company is its denim recycling program that allows you to return a pair of old jeans (of any brand) to the store for a $20 credit towards a new full-priced pair. While most jeans aren't included in this particular sale, there are some pairs on sale right now without the promo code

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Madewell jeans: Shop discounted purses, clothing and jewelry now