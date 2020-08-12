Customer Contact Virtual | September 22-24, 2020 | Reimagining the Customer Journey & Experience

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Contact Virtual" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Customer Contact Virtual Prepares you for the Future of Customer Care
- Elevating Agent Experience and Effectiveness
- Operational Excellence in the New Now
- Reimagining the Customer Journey & Experience
Why Participate
An Interactive Virtual Event Experience Like No Other
YOUR CUSTOMER IS YOUR TRUE NORTH
Every person, every process, every tool must embed the customer in its DNA. Ignore this at your peril.
POWER TO YOUR PEOPLE
Your workforce is transforming and in turn presenting new challenges and new opportunities for brand ambassadorship. You must grasp a new model to attract and develop modern talent, and transition your existing workforce to one that embraces and is empowered by automation.
INSPIRE YOUR PEERS, COLLEAGUES AND YOUR INTELLECTUAL CURIOSITY
Our events are designed for you to open up about your most formidable challenges and forge lasting connections with your industry peers. Ultimately, you will leave the event feeling invigorated, inspired, and ready to enact purposeful change.
TECHNOLOGY IS MOVING FAST
An era of unprecedented change is upon us, driven by the pace of digital technologies. Get a grip on a fast-moving landscape of solutions and find innovative ways to provide data-driven customer support.
EFFICIENCY MUST BE WELL THOUGHT OUT
Amidst all the disruption and innovation comes the unabated demand for operational efficiency and effectiveness. Strategically deploy the must-have processes and technology to stay ahead of both evolving customer expectations and the demands of your senior management.
You'll Collaborate With:
The right connections can open doors for you. At this Executive MindXchange, you'll be surrounded by top-level executives in the customer contact and customer experience industry, who've been vetted by our team to ensure they are the right people for the content and focus of our event.
- 75% Executive
- 19% Management
- 6% Other
Agenda
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - Insights, Expertise, Collaboration and Solutions (Oh, and The First of Our Daily Grand Prize Give Away Drawings!) - 12:30 PM EDT
Virtual Platform Orientation and Demonstration - Fast-Paced and Fun!
Ready yourself with the platform know-how to ensure you make the most connections, get (and give!) the greatest value in the many collaboration sessions throughout the event, and find those products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.
12:30 PM EDT
Welcome: Ready...Set...Go!
1:00 PM EDT
HEADLINER - Disruption, Dolly, Dilbert and Droids: The D's Reshaping the Future of Work & the Contact Center
1:05 PM EDT
BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Collaboration Zones
The Rules:
1. Choose one of three concurrent sessions
2. Enter the Zoom Breakout Room
3. Turn ON your video
4. Have some fun and get to know your co-collaborators
5. Get busy sharing ideas, best practices, and your lessons learned1:25 PM EDT
Zone 1. Employee Experience: Leveraging Data to Drive Down Employee Effort
1:25 PM EDT
Zone 2. Transforming Service: Building Powerful Knowledge Bases and Communities
1:25 PM EDT
Zone 3. Harnessing the Voice of the Customer to Drive Growth
1:25 PM EDT
CHECK IT OUT - Concurrent Featured Demonstrations
2:15 PM EDT
BEST PRACTICE - The Evolution of Digital Tools: Adapting to the Omni-Digital-Channel Customer Revolution
2:25 PM EDT
Dance BreakBring your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie down!
2:40 PM EDT
Virtual Exhibit Hall
Twenty well spent minutes to travel through the hall, request information from Solution Providers, enter their booth, and get your questions answered live on video.
2:45 PM EDT
BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Collaboration Zones
Zone 1. Stop the Buzz and Sort Through the Hype: Intelligent Automation for the Contact Center Demystified
3:05 PM EDT
Zone 2. Feeling Overwhelmed by Constant Change? Move from Disruption to Transformation
3:05 PM EDT
Zone 3. Designing Frictionless Digital Customer Journeys
3:05 PM EDT
Virtual Exhibit Hall
More time to travel the hall and find out more about the products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.
3:45 PM EDT
Topic Tables
3:45 PM EDT
CAPSTONE
4:10 PM EDT
Content Concludes but wait Daily Grand Prize Giveaway!
4:25 PM EDT
Scavenger Hunt and Virtual Happy Hour
This virtual scavenger hunt is a collaborative effort of craziness filled with exciting and active ways for your team to complete brain teasers and hilarious challenges. Grab a drink & bring lots of energy because you'll be racing against the clock!
4:30 PM EDT
Daily Event Experience EndsSame Time, Same Place Tomorrow!
5:30 PM EDT
Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - Insights, Expertise, Collaboration and Solutions (Oh, and Another Daily Drawing!) - 1:00 PM EDT
Icebreaker
1:00 PM EDT
HEADLINER - WFH - Where From Here (aka WTF!)
1:05 PM EDT
BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Collaboration Zones
Zone 1. Measuring the Agent Experience to Propel Contact Center Efficiencies
1:25 PM EDT
Zone 2. AI Enhanced Customer Care
1:25 PM EDT
Zone 3. Deploying a Center of Excellence: How to Measure and Impact the Employee and Customer
1:25 PM EDT
CHECK IT OUT - Concurrent Featured Demonstrations
2:15 PM EDT
Success Story: How Mythical Games and Officium are Driving On-Demand Customer Service
2:25 PM EDT
Mind, Body & Soul: Yoga with a Yogi
Get energized while building strength and flexibility with us. This upbeat, creative yoga practice, will link breath and movement to keep you present and centered.
2:40 PM EDT
Virtual Exhibit Hall and Briefing Sessions
More time to travel the hall and find out more about the products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.
2:45 PM EDT
BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Collaboration Zones
Zone 1. Using Customer Journey Analytics to Improve Agent Effectiveness and CX
3:05 PM EDT
Zone 2. Workforce Management: Innovate, Create, and Communicate
3:05 PM EDT
Zone 3. Perfecting the Self Service Experience: Reduce Effort & Drive Resolution
3:05 PM EDT
Virtual Exhibit Hall and Briefing Sessions
More time to travel the hall and find out more about the products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.
3:45 PM EDT
CAPSTONE - Making Authentic Connections Amidst Crisis and Chaos
4:10 PM EDT
DRUMROLL- Daily Grand Prize Giveaway!
4:25 PM EDT
INAUGURAL VIRTUAL OLYMPICS
4:30 PM EDT
Daily Event Experience EndsSame Time, Same Place Tomorrow!
5:30 PM EDT
Thursday, September 24, 2020 - Insights, Expertise, Collaboration and Solutions (Oh, and The Last of The Daily Drawings!) - 12:00 PM EDT
Customer Engagement Leadership Council: Take-Aways Pow Wow
12:15 PM EDT
Icebreaker
1:00 PM EDT
EXECUTIVE INSIGHT - Creating a Touchless Experience
1:05 PM EDT
BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Collaboration Zones
1:25 PM EDT
Zone 1. Accelerate Agent Productivity on Every Call, from Home or the Contact Center
1:25 PM EDT
Zone 2. Transitioning to the Cloud
1:25 PM EDT
Zone 3. Balancing Efficiency with the Cost of Customer Experience
1:25 PM EDT
CHECK IT OUT - Concurrent Featured Demonstrations
2:15 PM EDT
Success Story
2:25 PM EDT
Just for Laughs
Five minutes of funny queued up just for you!
2:40 PM EDT
Virtual Exhibit Hall and Briefing Sessions
More time to travel the hall and find out more about the products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.
2:45 PM EDT
BE SEEN AND BE HEARD! Concurrent Zones - Take a Deeper Dive with our Headliners and Rock Stars
3:05 PM EDT
Virtual Exhibit Hall and Briefing Sessions
Your final opportunity to travel the hall and find out more about the products and services that will help you solve your specific challenges.
3:45 PM EDT
SUCCESS STORY - An Exceptionally Human Solution for Customer Satisfaction
4:05 PM EDT
DRUMROLL - Daily Grand Prize Giveaway!
4:25 PM EDT
Customer Contact VIRTUAL: An Executive MindXchange Concludes
4:30 PM EDT
