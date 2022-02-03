Custom T-Shirt Printing Market will surpass US$ 9,009.3 Million by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Custom T-Shirt Printing Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Custom T-shirt Printing Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,579.1 Mn in 2022 and will surpass US$ 9,009.3 Mn by 2032. The custom T-shirt printing market is expected to contribute over ~2% - 3% in apparel market.



According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Custom T-shirt Printing Market is expected to surpass US$ 9,009.3 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9.7% through 2032.

Customized t-shirts are gaining immense popularity among the younger generation. Growing trend of wearing graphic, pre-printed t-shirts with movie logos and slogans is propelling the sales in custom t-shirt printing market.

Attribute Details Estimated Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Size 2022 US$ 3,579.1 Mn Projected Custom T-Shirt Printing (2032) Market Size US$ 9,009.3 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 9.7% Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Top Players Share in 2021. 15%-20%



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14252

Popularity of customised t-shirts among the young is attributable to availability of a wide range of colour, pattern, garment, words or images printed on the shirts. As a result, sales of pre-printed and creative graphic t-shirts are increasing.

Subsequently, availability of trendy, fashionable, stylish, and unique customized t-shirts which reflects individual personalities is also favouring the growth. In addition to this, cost-effective prices of these t-shirts, especially across emerging economies, will also accelerate the sales in the market.

Moreover, the use of custom printed t-shirts to raise social awareness, raise a voice, and support a cause is on the rise. Furthermore, customers in industries such as hospitality, logistics, construction, industrial, and medical, are increasingly providing custom printed t-shirts to their employees as a marketing tool.

Story continues

Growing influence of bloggers, promotional strategies, and improved standard of living are also driving the demand for custom printed t-shirts in the market.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14252

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia,



South Asia, Oceania & MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Benelux, South Africa, Northern Africa GCC Countries, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand. Key Segments Covered Printing Technique, Design, End Use, Sales Channel and Region. Key Companies Profiled • CafePress Inc.

• Custom Ink, LLC.

• CustomThread

• Printful Inc.

• RushOrderTees

• Spreadshirt

• THEBLUEGECKOPRINTING

• THREADBIRD

• UberPrints, Inc.

• Vistaprint

• Blue Gecko (UK) Ltd

• POLOS INC

• Teetalkies

• INSTANT IMPRINTS

• Rogue Star

• Sharprint

• Kornit Digital

• Carhartt, Inc.

• Nike, Inc

• Others Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways from the Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Study

In terms of technique, screen printing segment is expected to hold over 52.1% of market share in 2021.

The U.S. custom t-shirt printing market will contribute over 78.9% of share in North America.

Based on design, the artwork segment is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2032.

India is expected to spearhead the growth in South Asia custom t-shirt printing market, with sales increasing at 16.6% CAGR through 2022 & beyond.

Sales in Japan custom t-shirt printing market are expected to rise at over 15.0% CAGR over the forecast period.



We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14252

Leading manufacturers of custom t-shirt printing are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of custom t-shirt printing globally.

Major players present in the custom t-shirt printing market are CafePress Inc., Custom Ink, LLC., CustomThread, Printful Inc., RushOrderTees.com, Spreadshirt, THEBLUEGECKOPRINTING, THREADBIRD, UberPrints, Inc., Vistaprint, Blue Gecko (UK) Ltd, POLOS INC, Teetalkies, INSTANT IMPRINTS, Rogue Star, Sharprint, Kornit Digital, Carhartt, Inc., and Nike, Inc among others.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Tape Measure Market - The tape measure market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 4.5-5.0%. A tape measure is a portable device used to measure the size of an object up to 10m or more. The scale is a flexible strip composed of steel or carbon steel.

Water Color Market - The watercolor market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 3.5-4.5%. The watercolor market is likely to grow demand based on the fact that more than 50% of the chemical in colors are removed and instead, water is used.

Wood Panel Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, wood panel market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Rapid expansion of the construction industry in recent years has positively influenced global market trends, owing to economic improvement in both developed and developing economies. As a result, the wood panel market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.1%-6.9%.

Water Colour Palette Market - According to the latest research, sales of water colour palette is set to witness steady growth with a CAGR of over 5.2% during 2021-2031. Demand for Water Colour Palette might witness substantial growth post suffering a drop in demand and sales throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Work Light Market - According to the latest research, sales of work light is set to witness steady growth with a CAGR of over 3.8% during 2021-2031. Demand for work light might witness substantial growth post suffering a drop in demand and sales throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Removal Strips Market - The worldwide prevalence of blackheads as a common skin problem is a major driving force for removal strip sales. Removal strips are a popular way to get rid of blackheads quickly. As a result, the removal strips market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.1%-6.9%.

Sander Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, sander market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Rapid expansion of industrial and commercial application of sanders in recent years has positively influenced global market trends, owing to economic improvement in both developed and developing economies.

Small Paint Pail Market - The small paint pail market is set to witness a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2031. The initial do-it-better tool, the small paint pail, was created for efficient painting. The small paint pail, which is designed for both pros and DIY painters, has revolutionary features that make it easy to use, clean, and store.

Resin Pigments Market - The resin pigments market is set to witness a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2031. Resin pigments are some sort of resin pigment colorant which existed in the form of liquid. Liquid pigment can be applied in any vehicle and mixed to create any shade or color.

Tray Liners Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, tray liners market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Tray liners are placed in the base of the trays to prevent direct contact of tray and the content which is placed in it.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/custom-t-shirt-printing-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/custom-t-shirt-printing-market



