A Custom Saint-Louis Crystal Chandelier—and a Trip to Paris

The French cristallerie Saint-Louis has made some of Europe’s most elegant drinking glasses since 1586, and royals from King Louis XV to the court of Nepal have commissioned its wares. But the company’s artisans also turn its fine crystal into lighting, with designs that run from baroque to avant-garde.

Saint-Louis will help a Robb Report reader design a custom chandelier during an exclusive three-day trip to France. You and a guest will fly business class round-trip to Paris, where you’ll visit the flagship showroom and enjoy a private tour of the legendary Comédie-Française theater, home to a 6,200-piece Saint-Louis fixture that illuminates the onetime dining room of Prince Napoléon Bonaparte. After a night at Le Bristol, you’ll travel to the company’s factory in Moselle for a consultation with the design team and a stay at the Saint-Louis Maison, the private guest house reserved for the brand’s collaborators, business partners and top clients. There, a private chef will prepare a dinner inspired by historical menus served to the French royal court. After you’ve approved your design, you’ll return home to await delivery of your fixture—the pièce de résistance of a memorable trip—which will take between six months and a full year to complete, depending on its size and complexity. From $115,000

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.

