Custom Protection to Launch Twenty-Two (22) COVID-19 Frontline Screening Teams

CONROE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC PINK:CSPS) (‘Custom Protection', or the ‘Company'), an emerging leader in the tailored security and protection services marketplace, announces that the Company has now secured the necessary equipment and manpower to launch twenty-two (22) teams for its frontline COVID-19 screening solution.

"Due to the rush of demand we have seen since launching our COVID-19 screening solution, Custom Protection has rapidly expanded capacity to serve more clients and better serve current clients," stated George Rutherford, President of Custom Protection. "We are an essential service provider, and we stand ready to help other essential service providers save lives and deliver necessities during this remarkable moment in history."

Management notes that each COVID-19 screening team will consist of three (3) team members: one officer performing the test, another officer recording the results, and a team leader directing and overseeing the process.

As previously announced, Custom Protection Services received ‘Essential Service' status from two of the largest counties in the State of Texas. This designation will allow Custom Protection and its officers to operate throughout the COVID-19 lockdown without interruption. The Company is actively contacting local businesses such as fast food restaurant chains and major retail/grocery stores to introduce this service.

Rutherford continued, "The coronavirus threat isn't just going to go away, and organizations need a solution for personnel who can't sit inside and watch movies for six months. Our noninvasive screening solution is professional-grade, and provides a quick risk assessment that can serve as an invaluable tool in this battle."

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

