Custom Neon Signs Company Finalizes Website’s Feature to Help People Create Their Own Neon Signs Online

The company's new feature is already live and allows people to enter and stylize text directly to create custom neon signs on the Sculpt Neon Signs’ website.

One of the biggest challenges for people who want custom neon signs but have no design skills is having one designed. Not everyone is a business, but neon lights are all the rage these days. That’s why Sculpt Neon Signs has always had a feature on the official website that allowed people to enter in their text and stylize it, then order it made into a neon sign. However, that feature has been in beta for quite some time. It is only now that Sculpt Neon Signs has taken it out of beta, saying that most issues have been worked out. The speed and efficiency have also been improved.

Buying custom neon signs online isn't a new concept. Many companies have been selling neon lights online for a long time. However, many online stores selling neon signs are geared towards businesses like bars, for instance, that want a neon sign to be hung inside the lounge or outside. Most bar or club owners can get one designed because they have the budget for it. But what if a homeowner wants neon lights customized to the occasion like a birthday or a wedding anniversary. That’s where Sculp Neon Signs has made customizing and buying neon lights a lot easier.

“At Sculpt Neon Signs, we are all about helping people buy custom neon signs. We acknowledge that you can buy neon lights from most websites. However, our ability to customize and, most of all, allow regular people to customize the lights is something you will not find anywhere else. Furthermore, if you already have a design for what you want, upload, and our team will design a neon sign based on that.” Said a representative for Sculpt Neon Signs.

She added, “We want to make the experience as quick and easy, yet affordable as possible. However, our attention to detail and the fact that we offer customizable neon signs at an affordable price is what makes our service stand out. I think that the customization feature on our website is a big win, despite it requiring a lot of work to get it to where it should be.”

About Sculpt Neon Signs

Sculpt Neon Signs is an established maker and seller of neon lights. The business provides buyers with many options regardless of whether they are home or business owners. The lights are easy to customize directly via the company’s website. Buyers can customize the layout, text, and shape of the lights. To ensure the highest quality, the neon lights are made in Australia, the UK, and the USA.

