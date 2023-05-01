Custom life-jacket cannon can improve chances of successful rescue

There's no feeling more helpless than watching someone get swept out to sea by a wave.

In 2022, a 23 year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man died at Peggy's Cove, with his brother in need of rescue, too, after jumping in to try to save him.

Despite signage warning of the danger, visitors continue to venture out onto wet rocks, too close to the dangerous shoreline.

With funding from the Lifesaving Society of Nova Scotia, engineering students at Dalhousie University designed and built a tubular-launching device that shoots an inflatable life-jacket to the victim within the initial, critical 60 seconds after falling into the water.

It should be noted that the device is still a prototype, and isn't ready to be put into use just yet.

