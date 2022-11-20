Custom Fit Denim Brand unspun Opens Permanent Store in Hong Kong

unspun -- the brand that makes custom-fit denim jeans using 3D scanning technology -- has opened its first-ever store in Hong Kong.

For those unfamiliar, the label, based between the city and San Francisco, uses 3D scanning technology to craft jeans customized to every person's body. Putting comfort and style first, the brand additionally prioritizes sustainability by pushing intentional consumption while using 100% vegan fabrics and processes that reduce water usage.

The only certified BCorp denim company in Hong Kong, unspun's design studio serves as a go-to spot for customers to check out the label's jeans in person as well as scan their bodies for their new denim pieces. Located in the Sheung Wan area of the city, the store -- designed in collaboration with multidisciplinary design studio Editecture -- uses 1,292 kilograms of recycled waste from local sources. It also welcomes customers to bring in old jeans for repurposing.

Walden Lam, co-founder and CEO of unspun, shared in a press release, "This is a space dedicated to climate action through tech and culture. Denim is our canvas – and the design of the store reflects that." Editecture's founder Jacqueline Chak added, "For the first time ever, we have used fully local resources to create Hong Kong-made circular furniture from waste collected locally. Our one-of-a-kind POS console was 3D-printed, while the denim trims adorning our store are all made from organic cotton fabric that used zero-waste dyes."

Take a look inside the store above.

unspun Hong Kong

Shop B, G/F 6-10 Shin Hing Street

Sheung Wan, Hong Kong