Custom Face Masks in a Variety of Colors and Styles are Now Available from PromotionalItems.me

The New Masks are Ideal for Businesses, Organizations and Schools that Want to Provide Customized Masks to their Staff, Customers and Students

LAWRENCE, KS / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / The founders of PromotionalItems.me, a company that features a wide range of custom promotional items including Nalgene bottles, coasters, coffee mugs and more, are pleased to announce that they are now offering custom face masks.

To check out the new selection of custom face masks from PromotionalItems.me, please visit https://www.promotionalitems.me/custom-face-masks.html.

View photos

As Jason Peters, Director of Marketing for PromotionalItems.me noted, the founders of the company know that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are in huge demand.

To help businesses, organizations and schools that wish to provide their staff, customers and students with high-quality masks, the founders recently launched their line of custom face masks that are available in both adult and youth sizes.

"There has been a significant demand in our industry for custom printed face masks. Our manufacturers have a created a great variety of masks that we can offer to our clients, and that can be imprinted with an organization's logo or promotional information," Peters said, adding that he and the team from PromotionalItems.me are proud to offer a great selection of high quality reusable and disposable face masks.

"We are believers that during this pandemic it's vitally important to protect ourselves and our communities, and our personalized face masks will help you do that."

The face masks, many of which are made in the United States, are already selling briskly with customers who are eager to order the high-quality masks to then hand out to staff and customers. Schools and universities can also order the masks imprinted with their mascot and present them to returning students-even those who are studying online.

For instance, as Peters noted, the 4-Layer Cotton Reusable Mask is one of many that is creating quite a positive buzz with customers. Each mask is made from four layers of 125 GSM 100 percent cotton and features a binding and ear loop made from 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex.

About PromotionalItems.me:

PromotionalItems.me is the home for custom promotional items including coasters, napkins, tote bags, coffee mugs, matchbooks, matchboxes, travel mugs, drawstring bags, promotional glasses, shopping bags, stadium cups and much more. Customers may have their logo and promotional message imprinted on their next order of promotional items from the company that knows promos. For more information, please visit https://www.promotionalitems.me/.

Corporate Offices:

Snap Promotions, LLC

2401 Oxford Road

Lawrence, KS 66049

CONTACT:

Jason Peters

jasonp@snappromotions.com

785-856-7627

SOURCE: PromotionalItems.me





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602550/Custom-Face-Masks-in-a-Variety-of-Colors-and-Styles-are-Now-Available-from-PromotionalItemsme



