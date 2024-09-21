Custer wins Xfinity Series title. Earnhardt Jr. overcomes follies to finish 7th

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Custer won the final race of the Xfinity Series regular season to seal the regular season championship, as well.

Custer's win Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway gave him the driver championship over Justin Allgaier and bonus points to carry into the playoffs.

“Huge gift of momentum because our confidence was really going down the last month,” Custer said of his second win of the season.

Custer is the reigning Xfinity Series champion and although Stewart-Haas Racing is closing at the end of the season, team owner Gene Haas is keeping one Cup Series charter to run Custer next year.

Sheldon Creed finished second for the 11th time in three seasons as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver remained winless in his Xfinity Series career.

Chandler Smith finished third and was followed by Jesse Love, Ryan Truex and Sam Mayer.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., in what might be his final NASCAR national series race until at least 2026, had an issue with the radio in his headset the entire first stage. He had no access to team communication and needed to pit for four fresh tires "and a new helmet” when Earnhardt made his stop.

The helmet exchange was far from smooth — Earnhardt's eyeglasses were pulled off his face inside the first helmet and handed to the crew without anyone realizing he didn't have his spectacles. And, his radio fell, which caused a volume adjustment that was so loud the Hall of Famer told his spotter it was hurting his ears.

At least he doesn't have to do it every week.

Earnhardt's deal with sponsor Hellman's Mayonnaise for JR Motorsports requires him to run an Xfinity Series race a year and Bristol on Friday night fulfilled the obligation. The clause doesn't exist in 2025, and Earnhardt, who turns 50 later this year, doesn't expect another Xfinity Series race before 2026.

He finished seventh.

___

The Associated Press