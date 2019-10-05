Custer wins at Dover, Round of 8 set Copy

Making his 100th start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Cole Custer won Saturday’s Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 at Dover International Series. The checkered flag marked his seventh of this season and the ninth of his career.

Justin Allgaier finished second, literally a second on the dot behind Custer. Austin Cindric was then third. Justin Haley and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five. The top eight were all playoff drivers.

DOVER: Unofficial results | At-track gallery

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Christopher Bell, who placed 25th, was already locked into the Round of 8 thanks to a previous victory in the Round of 12. Joining him, not in order, are Custer, Allgaier, Cindric, Briscoe, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson and Tyler Reddick. The four eliminated were Haley, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Sieg and Brandon Jones.

The Monster Mile attacked early. Lap 1 saw Jones caught up in a wreck and sustain enough damage to end his day basically before it could even start. Reddick was also a part of it but kept going to finish 12th. That was the first of six cautions overall, two of which were for the end of each stage. Nemechek was involved in an incident on Lap 20. There also was a late restart with seven laps to go.

Allgaier won both stages, managing to stay ahead of Custer by 0.624 seconds for Stage 1 and dominating Cindric by 1.704 seconds for Stage 2. The mini victories were Nos. 6 and 7 on the season for Allgaier.

The Xfinity Series has next weekend off and will return to action Oct. 19 at Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300.

This story will be updated.