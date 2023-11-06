‘We’re on the cusp of a new era for Alzheimer’s disease’

Dr Claire Durrant with charity benefactors James Dyson and Jackie Stewart - Douglas Robertson

It was 2019 when Dr Claire Durrant, a 31-year-old scientist at Edinburgh University, first tried to collect some fresh brain tissue for her research into Alzheimer’s disease.

“I turned up at the hospital and the neurosurgeon came out with this dried-up bit of brain that clearly was not going to be appropriate,” recalls Durrant. Fast forward four years and today she leads the only team in the world that is using live brain tissue to explore Alzheimer’s, a disease that will affect 1.6 million people in the UK by 2040.

She explains: “We wanted to develop a system of using live human brain to understand how different Alzheimer’s drugs and proteins affect the way the brain works. Obviously doing that in real live humans is challenging, to say the least.” So Durrant had the idea of asking patients who have to undergo brain surgery to consent to donating tiny amounts of brain tissue to her pioneering research.

Today, that process, which was once fraught with difficulty, has taken on the streamlined speed and efficiency of a Formula One pitstop, thanks to funding and training from racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart, whose charity Race Against Dementia (RAD) is dedicated to putting a stop to the disease once and for all. For Stewart, it’s a personal mission as his wife, Helen, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2016.

Stewart’s charity identifies young, pioneering scientists across the world and encourages them to work “disruptively” to find cures and treatments for dementia. Durrant is one of 18 scientists currently supported by RAD.

“This tissue would normally go in the bin, but instead we now take it to my lab where we cut it into really thin sections, keep it alive in dishes and then add lots of different treatments to explore and better understand Alzheimer’s.”

None of this would have been possible without £1m of extra funding from Sir James Dyson, a supporter of Race Against Dementia, who heard about Durrant’s project and was enthused by her creative, outside-the-box thinking.

“Sir James is famous for not taking ‘no’ for an answer, for carving his own path and for looking at problems in a different way. I like to think that’s what we’re doing with our science. We look at where the whole field is going in terms of research and ask, is that the right direction? How can we improve on it?”

Durrant: ‘This tissue would normally go in the bin, but instead we now take it to my lab’

Durrant’s “human brain slice model” captured Dyson’s imagination and he asked her to come up with three models for how she could expand her cutting edge research – one for £300,000, one for £600,000 and one for £1m. He decided to fund the £1m version of the project, and Durrant’s lab was born in January this year. She now holds the post of Race Against Dementia Dyson Fellow, and has a team working alongside her.

“I was somewhat shocked because it was such a brilliant, game-changing donation but I know that he’s exceptionally keen and very ambitious – the kind of person who’s in for a penny, in for a pound. We’re already finding success, the team has expanded – it’s a really exciting time to be working in this field,” she says.

Indeed, after 20 years of little progress, the dementia world was delighted this year by the news that a new drug called donanemab has the ability to slow the mental decline caused by Alzheimer’s by 35 per cent. A field that was once under-funded is now attracting optimism, interest and investment on an unprecedented scale.

“I really do think we’re on the cusp of a new era for Alzheimer’s,” says Durrant. “Previously it was seen as an inevitable, sad part of ageing that we’ll never be able to do anything about. But that’s no longer the case. We’re a long way from a cure with these [new] drugs but the fact we have something that shows an impact on cognition is huge. After having failure after failure, we’re now in a different space. I’m very excited about the future because more and more pharmaceutical companies and scientists are investing their time and money in research.”

Durrant’s passion for her subject is contagious. She speaks to me over Zoom, framed by a backdrop of enlarged brain tissue. A mother-of-one, she believes that the next 20 years will see a “sudden sea of new therapies” and her hope is that one day her son will be able to say: “My mum was part of the reason why people don’t get dementia any more”.

Her drive to eradicate dementia comes from her own family’s experience of the disease. She witnessed her grandmother, Sheila, transform from the strong, no-nonsense former midwife she knew and loved into a woman who was “scared of her own shadow” by the end of her life in 2018.

“She attended our wedding in 2017 and had a fantastic day but the next day she had no recollection of having been there. Huge life events can be erased in an instant by Alzheimer’s disease. If you have heart disease or cancer, the physical effects on your body are appalling but you’re still the same person, whereas Alzheimer’s robs you of yourself, which I find especially cruel,” explains Durrant. “I’ve always been interested in the brain and how it works so it made sense for me to put my knowledge and energy towards trying to defeat one of the worst diseases I can think of.”

Fortunately for all of us, Durrant and her generation of scientists is likely to be the first in with a chance of doing so, and that’s largely thanks to Race Against Dementia’s innovative approach to backing young scientists for five-year periods, instead of the standard three.

“Five years makes a huge difference because it allows us to take more risks. If you have a three-year deadline, you need to do a safe project because it’s going to be productive and help you move on to your next job. But safe projects don’t cure Alzheimer’s. You need someone to say: ‘Right, we’re going to try something that would normally be considered very high risk and very difficult but we’re going to spend five years having a go.’ And that’s what Sir Jackie has done.”

Where traditional research careers have often pitted scientists against one another, Race Against Dementia is committed to bringing the best brains together. Every summer, Durrant attends a ‘summer school’ at Silverstone race track, where she and other researchers share their knowledge and look at ways they can collaborate. “There’s not going to be one person who cures Alzhiemer’s, it’s going to be a team of the best scientists,” she says. “Every time I come away feeling so energised, thinking that we need to work differently, harder and faster.”

While she hesitates to use the words “magic bullet”, Durrant says that what happened with the Covid vaccine proves what’s possible when money is funnelled into science in the right way. “More teams like mine working on high risk, high reward projects gives us more shots on goal, more chances to stop people from developing dementia in the first place.”

Race Against Dementia is one of four charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Go Beyond, the RAF Benevolent Fund and Marie Curie. To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2023appeal or call 0151 284 1927

