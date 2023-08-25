At the Cusp of Another School Year

As August draws to a close teachers and students are preparing to return to classes. Drive by any school during the month of August and there will invariably be teacher’s vehicles in the parking lot as they prepare their rooms and materials for the upcoming school year. Some teachers will be teaching new courses, some will be teaching new grades, and some will be taking on new duties within the school and in most cases, that preparation takes place in the weeks before the students arrive and the first to arrive in many cases is the principal.

At the administrative helm of the schools in our area according to the Horizon School Division and the Prairie Spirit School Division websites are: in Wakaw School, Darryl Dickson continues as Principal and Luke Strueby takes on the role as Vice Principal following the departure of Patrick Winand; in Cudworth Amber Kraus continues as Principal; in Rosthern, at Rosthern Community School Andrea Foster is Principal and Charmain Laroque is Vice Principal, while at Rosthern Junior College David Epp takes over the position as Principal following the transition of Ryan Wood to President and CEO; in Bruno Lianne Borstmayer continues as Principal; and at Three Lakes School Eddy Paslowski is Principal. The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division website still related the 2022-23 information for the St Louis Community School, and no one was available to answer this reporter’s queries prior to print.

A survey done 10 years ago in England, evaluated the time spent in the classroom and the time spent working at home. When the results were compared to North America, they were strikingly similar. According to the survey, teachers worked between 55-63 hours per week depending on the level that they teach. The fact that people believe that teachers only work Monday-Friday from 9-3:30 is laughable. Most teachers arrive early, stay late, and often spend a few hours on the weekend working in their classrooms or at home on work that they have brought home to complete.

Yearly school calendars are typically approximately 190 days, depending on the number of professional development days, and the majority of teachers utilize the summer to plan for the next year, read up on the latest educational literature, and pour through new curriculums that they will be teaching when the new school year begins. Most teachers also start showing up weeks in advance of the required reporting time to start preparing for the new year. They may be away from their students, but much of the summer except perhaps for the first three to four weeks, is for most teachers dedicated to improving and preparing for the next year.

Most teachers embrace change when it is for the better, and education is a continuously changing field. During the school year itself, there is rarely time to hone up on those changes so often that is left to summertime when short courses and summer classes are available. Trends, technology, and new research are continuously evolving, and teachers do a decent job of keeping up with those changes.

In recent years, class sizes have increased, and school funding has decreased, but teachers are expected to produce greater results than at any time. Teachers want more than the status quo, they want to be properly equipped and supported to successfully do what they are trained to do…teach. Parents are any child’s greatest teacher. Teachers only spend a few hours each day over the course of a year with a child, but parents spend a lifetime. In reality, it takes a partnership between parents and teachers to maximize a student’s learning potential. Neither parents nor teachers can do it alone.

Students get used to seeing their teachers in “teacher mode” day in and day out and it is hard sometimes to think of them as real people who have lives outside of school. Teachers have families, hobbies, and interests. They have lives outside of school. They make mistakes, laugh and tell jokes, and like to do the same things everyone else likes to do. They are teachers, but they are people too.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder