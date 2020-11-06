Cushman Wakefield: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Cushman Wakefield PLC (CWK) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $37.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period.

Cushman Wakefield shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.45, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

