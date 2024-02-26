Cush Jumbo Says ‘Criminal Record’ Season 2 Is Happening On Apple TV+

Cush Jumbo said that a second season of Criminal Record is in the works at Apple TV+.

Jumbo was a guest on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night when host Andy Cohen asked if she knew anything about Criminal Record Season 2.

“There will be, yeah,” Jumbo confirmed.

Jumbo plays Detective Sgt. June Lenker in the British crime thriller, which she also executive produces.

Criminal Record is a series created and written by Paul Rutman that stars Jumbo and Peter Capaldi in the leading roles. The series centers around two detectives — one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy — clashing over an old murder case. Topics the show touches on include issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

The series also stars Charlie Creed-Miles as Tony Gilfoyle, Dionne Brown as DC Chloe Summers, Shaun Dooley as DS Kim Cardwell, Stephen Campbell-Moore as Leo Hanratty, Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen, Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes, Maisie Ayres as Lisa, Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh, Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis, and Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis.

Elaine Collins executive produces alongside Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo. Jim Loach directs the series. The project is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Criminal Record Season 1 premiered on Apple TV+ on January 10 and was comprised of eight episodes.

