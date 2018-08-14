Curtis Granderson won't forget a teammate's birthday

As a young buck, birthdays are to be remembered and celebrated. As you get older, many would argue not so much.

But if you happen to be a teammate of Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson, you’re going to have your special day acknowledged to the fullest — whether you like it or not.

In a recent sit down with Yahoo Canada Sports, Granderson explained why it’s so important to enjoy the little moments that are often overlooked through the ups and down of a lengthy baseball season, and how the sacrificial nature of the sport makes the days that you can celebrate with teammates, friends, and family that much more special.

“I don’t know them all off the top, but I always want to make sure that I, we, acknowledge a birthday,” Granderson shared. “Just because over the course of a year — being in spring training from February until hopefully the World Series in November — you miss a lot, so you miss a lot of holidays. You miss a lot of birthdays. You miss weddings. You miss, unfortunately, funerals. You miss a bunch of things.

“So to add a bright spot to our career and our long season, a birthday is always a good thing.”

(Associated Press)

Granderson fondly remembers the last time he got to spend a birthday with those closest to him, and it made him realize first-hand the significance of such an occasion.

“Like for me, my birthday is in March, so the last birthday I’ve celebrated with family and friends — like a group of them collectively — might have been my 21st birthday. Because I was in college, but we happened to be in Miami on a spring break trip for baseball. My friends threw me a surprise party, but they had to throw it a month and a half early, so they really got me.”

“…Little things like that we don’t get a chance to acknowledge and appreciate and celebrate, just because we’re so focused on the day and the game.”

Story Continues

More Blue Jays coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports:



