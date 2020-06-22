Curtis Blaydes: ‘I’m a heel… I like to make you mad’

Curtis Blaydes at UFC on ESPN 11
Curtis Blaydes at UFC on ESPN 11

Curtis Blaydes may be at odds with UFC president Dana White over his standing in the heavyweight division, but the promotion's No. 3 ranked heavyweight seems to be coming to grips with what he believes his role is in the division.

"I’m a heel. You don’t like what I do. I like to make you mad. I like to win."

Hear everything Curtis Blaydes had to say after his victory over Alexander Volkov at the post-fight UFC on ESPN 11 press conference.

Dana White: "Curtis Blaydes has the wrong attitude.... You look stupid."

