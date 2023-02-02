Curtis Blaydes determined to break GSP’s record for most takedowns in UFC history

Curtis Blaydes wants more than UFC gold.

The UFC heavyweight contender has his sights set on the championship belt, but also on the UFC stats history book. Blaydes (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) wants to break the record for most takedowns in UFC history – a milestone that’s currently held by MMA great Georges St-Pierre. The Canadian superstar scored a total of 90 takedowns during his tenure in the promotion.

“I want to break the record,” Blaydes said on a recent episode of Food Truck Diaries. “I want to break GSP’s. I think he’s got 90. I want to break his record. … I’m at (62). Yeah, (I can break it). I just need to be fighting.”

Blaydes hasn’t been too happy with his activity level and said he’s been having a tough time booking a fight. But even at this rate of activity, Blaydes is confident that he can break the record before he retires.

“I want the record, and in order to get the record, I need to average like five takedowns a fight and at this rate,” Blaydes said. “I’m only fighting twice a year. I’m going to have to average five takedowns a fight, and I plan on doing it.”

Blaydes is currently on a three-fight winning streak and is 7-1 in his past eight bouts. He was last seen in action in July when he defeated Tom Aspinall by TKO after Aspinall injured his knee seconds into the fight.

