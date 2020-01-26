Curtis Blaydes: Despite Junior dos Santos knockout, striking is always going to be Plan Z

Heavyweight contender Curtis "Razor" Blaydes knows that he's a wrestler first and foremost. He's a well-rounded fighter with knockout power in his hands as he showed on Saturday when he finished former champion Junior dos Santos in the UFC on ESPN+ 24 main event.

But despite having confidence in his striking, Blaydes says his game plan will always be wrestling first to set up striking.

After the win over dos Santos, Blaydes was hopeful that he could be in line for a title shot next, but he's not willing to wait too long for a shot at the belt.

