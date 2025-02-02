Curtis' 17 lead Eastern Illinois past Lindenwood 76-70

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Obadiah Curtis' 17 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Lindenwood 76-70 on Saturday night.

Curtis also contributed eight rebounds for the Panthers (8-15, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Zion Fruster shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Artese Stapleton had 15 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

Markeith Browning II led the way for the Lions (10-13, 5-7) with 27 points and seven rebounds. Lindenwood also got 14 points, five assists and two steals from Reggie Bass. Anias Futrell also had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Eastern Illinois plays Tuesday against SIU-Edwardsville on the road, and Lindenwood visits UT Martin on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press