Curtin University: 'One dead' after roof collapses in Australia

One person has died after the roof of a building collapsed at a university in Western Australia, local media report.

Emergency crews were called to Perth's Curtin University shortly before 13:00 local time (05:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

Aerial footage taken by local media showed a caved-in glass roof and scaffolding and objects on the ground.

Authorities were combing the scene to determine whether anyone else was trapped or injured, the reports said.

It is not yet known how many people were inside the building at the time.

The building had been under construction, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.