Curtains for French cinema? This film proves there's still talent aplenty

Something went wrong with French films a decade or so ago. There was a long tradition of them being, well, unmistakably French: the cynicism of Jean Renoir before the war; the mildly subversive, anti-Nazi flavour of films such as Le Corbeau, made under the occupation; and then the golden age of cinema during the Trente Glorieuses – the decades after the war when everything in France bloomed – particularly the gangster films of Jean Gabin and Lino Ventura. Indeed, into the 21st century, writers and directors continued to create film in an idiom that was both charming and unique.

But then French cinema seemed to become depressingly American: irritating background music, clichéd cinematography, stunts and special effects, stories designed for the hard-of-understanding. I was therefore thrilled to see the recent film Novembre (2022), which features Jean Dujardin, one of the finest French actors of our time, and is directed by Cédric Jimenez. Dujardin starred (with a rather fine dog) in the most charming film of recent years, The Artist (2011), made in black-and-white and like a silent film, about the silent era.

Dujardin is a great comic actor: his three spoof secret-agent films OSS 117 are cult masterpieces. But in Novembre, he plays Fred, deadly serious leader of the antiterrorist unit that rounded up those responsible for the horrific attack in November 2015 on the Bataclan theatre, where 90 people were massacred, and attacks elsewhere in Paris that evening that killed a further 40. Dujardin shows the full range of his considerable talent in portraying the man determined to catch the mastermind of the attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud. Novembre suggests that French cinema might have found its way again (despite Le Figaro having called Jimenez “the most American of our directors”, and apparently having meant it as a compliment).

There is little of the pornography of violence in the film, although the final assault on the terrorists’ hideout is an unrestrained depiction of the astonishing firefight that the French authorities conducted in order to make sure that they got their man. We do not meet the victims until we see them being questioned in hospital. An indication of the extent of the outrages comes when all the telephones in a police station start ringing at the same time. From that moment, the film charts the five days in which, with various setbacks and strokes of luck, the antiterrorist detectives track down the key perpetrators of the crime. Supported by a troop of heavily-armed men, they eventually dispense a form of justice that has widely cheered French audiences: the film relishes the sort of morale-boost that British cinema specialised in when making films in the 1950s about our glorious part in the Second World War, to take people’s minds off the nation’s economic decline.

What makes Novembre such a superb film is that, despite the disclaimer that it is only based on real events and that some characters are invented, it sticks pretty closely to the documentary evidence of what happened over those five days, and tells the story with great clarity. Dujardin is admirably supported by another well-known French star, Anaïs Demoustier, who plays one of his senior officers whose passion to catch the terrorists nearly leads to the whole operation unravelling.

Although Jimenez can be interpreted as having set out to create a thriller, he does not stint in showing the effect such an operation has on the emotions and psychology of those having to conduct it. In that respect, one of the most satisfying scenes in the film is a confrontation between Fred and a prime suspect, in which strict professionalism comes second to personal feelings. Yet the film never strains credulity, and is utterly gripping.



Novembre was released to critical acclaim in France last year – if you speak French, it is out on Blu-ray (with French subtitles to assist comprehension). It should appear in an English-language version soon, and it is certainly worth waiting for, not just for its superb performances, but also to cheer those of us who feared French cinema had had its day.

