Curtain to close on Waterside Theatre after 23 years

A theatre in Londonderry has announced it will close later this year due to funding issues.

The Waterside Theatre was told earlier this month that it would no longer receive annual funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland (ACNI).

Chief executive officer of the theatre Iain Barr said it was a "bitter blow to all the staff" and community groups who utilise the space.

Mr Barr said the decision to close was taken "after careful consideration by the board and management of the organisation".

BBC News NI has approached the Arts Council for comment.

The 372-capacity theatre, which opened in 2001, also has an art gallery space, full-screen cinema, conference rooms and a cafe area.

The converted factory building has hosted a range of arts and entertainment programmes, from comedians, concerts to plays.

Mr Barr said the theatre has enough reserve funding to run until 30 June but has had to take the difficult decision to close after that date.

"The Arts Council was our main source of funding," Mr Barr explained.

"We have received annual funding support for a long number of years.

"We put our application in, the same way we have done in previous years, but we were stunned when we received our letter last Monday to say that would be no more."

In 2022-23 the Arts Council of Northern Ireland (ACNI) awarded more than £13m to almost 100 organisations through its Annual Funding Programme.

About £8.5m of that money came from Stormont, through the Department for Communities.

The ACNI warned in April last year that funding available under the programme could be cut by 10%.

'It gave people artistic opportunities'

Mr Barr, who has been involved with the theatre since its inception, said he was shocked when he received the letter.

He said he has dedicated almost half of his life to the day-to-day running and overall operation of the theatre.

He said his highlights of his time there included Sir Ian McKellen visiting the theatre in 2019, as well as hosting events by the National Theatre during Derry's time as the UK City of Culture in 2013.

"For me though, personally, the theatre was set up so that we could create artistic opportunities for local people," he said.

"To help give them artistic opportunities to develop skills and just enjoy the arts - our community arts programme is what I've taken most pleasure from."

Mr Barr said reserve funding would allow the theatre to fulfil diary commitments for the next three months.