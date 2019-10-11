Curt Schilling reportedly interested in Phillies manager position, Red Sox coaching job

Curt Schilling is reportedly interested in getting back into baseball, only this time as a manager or coach.

According to USA Today, Schilling is interested in interviewing to be either the Phillies manager or the Red Sox pitching coach.

Friends close to Curt Schilling say he would love to get back into the game, and has significant interest in interviewing for the the #Phillies managerial opening and/or the #RedSox pitching coach job. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 11, 2019

Schilling himself even took to Twitter on Friday to confirm the report after being asked about it by another user.

He also tweeted at the official Phillies account saying: "Getting to October is first and foremost a talent thing, @Phillies have the talent. Second and just as important it’s a mind set and work ethic thing. Have to show players what it means and how it’s done."

Getting to October is first and foremost a talent thing, @Phillies have the talent. Second and just as important it’s a mind set and work ethic thing. Have to show players what it means and how it’s done. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) October 11, 2019

The Phillies fired manager Gabe Kapler earlier this week after just two seasons, while Boston announced Dana LeVangie would not return as pitching coach and would instead serve as a pro scout for the team.

Schilling, 52, pitched for both teams over the course of his 20 MLB seasons, winning World Series with Boston in 2004 and 2007. The right-hander retired after the 2007 season.

He finished his career with a 216-146 record, 3,116 strikeouts and a 3.46 ERA and was 11-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 19 postseason starts.