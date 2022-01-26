  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Curt Schilling and Omar Vizquel take record nosedives in Hall of Fame voting, as expected

Jack Baer
·Writer
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Curt Schilling
    Curt Schilling
    American baseball player
  • Omar Vizquel
    Professional baseball player and coach

The 2022 BBWAA Hall of Fame voting is in, and lone electee David Ortiz wasn't the only former player making history on Tuesday.

Curt Schilling and Omar Vizquel, two of the most divisive players on quite possibly the most divisive ballot in the history of the Hall of Fame, saw historically unprecedented steps back in their voting for Cooperstown due to Schilling's litany of controversies and Vizquel's domestic violence and sexual harassment allegations.

In his 10th and final year on the ballot, Schilling fell back to 58.6 percent of available Hall of Fame votes after receiving 70 percent in 2020 and 71.1 percent in 2021 (just 16 votes shy of the 75 percent threshold required for enshrinement). Vizquel went from 52.6 percent in 2020 and 49.1 percent in 2021 all the way down to 23.9 percent.

Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, Vizquel's fall is the largest ever seen since the Hall moved to annual voting in 1966, while no player had ever seen a drop like Schilling's after clearing 65 percent in the voting.

The results will officially close the door to Cooperstown via traditional means for Schilling and all but do the same for Vizquel, who has five remaining years on the ballot.

Curt Schilling got his wish

Schilling's fall is hardly surprising, as he himself requested that he be taken off the BBWAA ballot this year, then asked for writers not to vote for him when he remained on the ballot.

The online quarrels that got Schilling in this situation hardly need much introduction. The former Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks great already carried a certain reputation after a veer into far-right politics, a tweet advocating for journalists to be lynched, a collection of Nazi memorabilia, a disastrous foray into video game production that ended up costing Rhode Island millions of dollars, a tweet equating Muslim extremists to Nazis and a transphobic meme that got him fired from ESPN.

Despite all of those stories, Schilling still got 71.1 percent of the vote last year. The last straw for the voters, apparently, was an endorsement of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that reportedly saw some voters try to take him off their 2021 ballots.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Former ESPN Analyst Curt Schilling talks about his ESPN dismissal and politics during SiriusXM&#39;s Breitbart News Patriot Forum hosted by Stephen K. Bannon and co-host Alex Marlow at the SiriusXM Studio on April 27, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Curt Schilling will need a committee vote to make the Hall of Fame. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Perhaps sensing that 2022 would be less successful than 2021, Schilling released a statement requesting his case become a matter for the Hall's Era Committees:

“I will not participate in the final year of voting. I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I’ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player. I don’t think I’m a hall of famer as I’ve often stated but if former players think I am then I’ll accept that with honor.”

Schilling might not have to wait long for his case to be heard again. The Today's Game committee that considers players from 1988 to the present will cast their votes in December for the Class of 2023, though the candidates for that ballot have yet to be revealed.

In the meantime, Schilling barely even acknowledged his snub on Twitter after the results were announced, instead congratulating Ortiz.

Without the above controversies, it seems quite likely Schilling would already be in Cooperstown. His regular season numbers alone more than align with the average Hall of Fame starting pitcher according to the venerable JAWS stat, while his postseason success, particularly his 2001 World Series MVP run and bloody sock moment in 2004, has already carved him out a spot in baseball lore.

Omar Vizquel's chances at Hall effectively done

Unlike Schilling, Vizquel was not on a clear track for enshrinement before the negative stories started coming, but he still had a chance.

When he first hit the ballot, Vizquel's case was an odd one. It was basically built on defense and longevity, with Vizquel having earned 11 Gold Gloves at shortstop in 24 seasons. Where the former shortstop did not shine was offense. His 82 OPS+ (a stat adjusting OPS for era and ballpark) would have made him one of the weakest bats to ever enter Cooperstown. He also wasn't exactly considered a Hall of Fame talent during his career, with only two All-Star nods and one year receiving even one MVP vote.

Above all, Vizquel was regarded as a good guy well-liked by many reporters. That may have been enough to eventually get him in, but that reputation effectively ended in Dec. 2020, when Vizquel's wife accused him of years of domestic abuse. He took a further hit in 2021 when an autistic minor league batboy sued him for allegedly sexually harassing him during his time as manager of the Birmingham Barons.

It would be nearly unprecedented for a player to reach 50 percent of the vote, as Vizquel did in 2020, and not make it into the Hall of Fame, be it through the BBWAA or committee. Vizquel's fall from grace is already unprecedented, though, and it's hard to see his numbers ever getting him close to Cooperstown again.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • 3 flips for Hirano but a 4th win for James at Winter X

    ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ayumu Hirano landed the triple cork. Scotty James rode away with the win. The calculus on the halfpipe remained hazy as ever Friday night when James notched his fourth career victory at the Winter X Games even though he didn't attempt snowboarding's most-difficult trick. The question heading into the Olympics is whether it's even worth it. Less than five weeks after becoming the first to do it in competition, Hirano again landed a triple-flipping jump on his first trick. But,

  • Rams on brink of Super Bowl despite struggling to close wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Ten again! Flyers lose 10 straight for 2nd time this season

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Make it 10 again — yes, straight defeats — for the Flyers. Philadelphia has dropped 10 straight games for the second time this season, the first team to accomplish that ignominious feat in more than a decade, losing 2-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine both scored goals and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots for Columbus. The Flyers also lost 10 straight games from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18; the first skid cost coach Alain Vigneault

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Packers activate Za'Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus from IR

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have boosted their pass rush for the postseason by activating outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve. These moves clear the way for Smith to play his first game in over four months and Mercilus to suit up for the first time since mid-November when the top-seeded Packers (13-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night. Green Bay made room for them on the roster by releas

  • 'A pretty easy process:' With new contract done, Bombers' Collaros focused on 3-peat

    WINNIPEG — It’s fitting Zach Collaros signed a new contract with the Blue Bombers while celebrating a belated Christmas with family in his hometown. The team’s star quarterback gave fans a gift by inking a one-year deal Thursday. He also received a contract widely reported to be worth $550,000. “We did Christmas (Thursday) at my parents' house for my niece, who's 10 years old, and obviously for our two daughters, so my sister and her husband came over,” Collaros said Friday in a call with media

  • Dalano Banton working to become a spark off the bench for Raptors

    Back in the NBA from the G-League, Dalano Banton has embraced the difference in his roles between the Raptors and the 905. And he’s ready for whatever his team needs of him. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • Crosby and Malkin score, Penguins hold off Senators 6-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Gary Trent Jr. ‘felt amazing’ returning to Raptors’ lineup

    Gary Trent Jr. returned to the Toronto Raptors’ lineup Friday against the Washington Wizards and said it “felt amazing” being back on the floor with his teammates. He also touched on how he takes pride on the defensive side of the ball and the challenges of sitting out for so long. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • Analysis: LeBron feels great, on pace to pass Kareem

    When LeBron James gets his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Brooklyn, it'll put him up to 36,387 in his career. That'll be exactly 2,000 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Start the countdown. It's no longer be a question of if James will pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, but when. At his current pace, it’s possible that James may move into the No. 1 spot by this time next season, maybe even a bit earlier. “As I’ve continued to climb the ranks,