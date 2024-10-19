Curt Cignetti sent a message Indiana's doubters after hanging 56 on Nebraska and remaining undefeated

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti looks up at the scoreboard during the Indiana versus Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

No. 16 Indiana absolutely routed an up-and-coming Nebraska team at home on Saturday, 56-7, to remain undefeated and Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti wasn't ready to stop handing out Ls after the final whistle.

The first-year Indiana coach came into his postgame press conference ready to remind everyone how hyped Nebraska's defense was coming into Week 8 and it's hard to blame him.

"I know there was a national perception Nebraska had a pretty legit defense on a national scale," Cignetti said per IndyStar's Zach Osterman. "So maybe this will open their eyes."

That comment may feel like overkill, but in the 12-team College Football Playoff era, style points matter. Each team has to not only win, but prove on every single play it is one of the best dozen teams in the country just to have an opportunity to play for a national title.

Which is why it matters that Indiana put up 495 yards of offense (280 yards passing, 215 yards rushing) as much as it does that everyone remembers how much respect Nebraska's defense had before Saturday.

Even more impressive is the fact Indiana scored 28 points in the second half without starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who injured his hand and was held out as a precaution.

The Hoosiers are sure to move up in the polls this week, but Week 9 is when their schedule really takes a turn. Up next they host Washington, then face Michigan State and Michigan in consecutive weeks. It only gets tougher after that as Indiana travels to Ohio State then gets Purdue in the regular season finale.

It's not enough for Indiana to pass each test. It needs to turn each win into a statement.

