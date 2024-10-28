Curt Cignetti 'optimistic' QB Kurtis Rourke will start for No. 13 Indiana against Michigan State

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said Monday he remains “optimistic” starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke can return to the lineup for Saturday's game at Michigan State.

Rourke had surgery on his injured right thumb last Monday and missed last weekend's 31-17 victory over Washington.

The 13th-ranked Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) are tied with No. 1 Oregon for the league lead. No. 3 Penn State also is one of the eight remaining unbeaten teams but has played one fewer conference game.

Rourke, a quarterback from Oakville, Ont., now in his sixth college season, transferred from Ohio University to Indiana this season following an injury-plagued 2023 season with the Bobcats. Rourke also suffered a season-ending knee injury late in 2022 but was still selected as the Mid-American Conference's MVP. But the thumb injury that knocked Rourke out at halftime of a 56-7 victory over Nebraska doesn't look like it will sideline him much longer.

“Optimistic on Kurtis Rourke, he’s thrown the last few days, building up,” said Cignetti, the first FBS coach to post back-to-back 8-0 starts at different schools. “(His) workload will increase as the week goes on. That’s all I’m going to say about it.”

If Rourke doesn't play, third-year quarterback Tayven Jackson would make his second straight start. Jackson went 11 of 19 with 124 yards, one TD and one interception while also running for a score as Indiana matched the 1967 Rose Bowl team for the best start in program history.

Indiana could reach 9-0 for the first time by beating the Spartans (4-4, 2-3) and claiming the Old Bass Spittoon.

Cignetti believes the Hoosiers will be in good hands — regardless of who starts behind center.

“There was good and bad,” Cignetti said when asked about Jackson. “He’s got to build on the good and eliminate the bad. He’ll have a good film session with Coach (Tino) Sunseri (Monday) evening. Like everybody else, better, worse, never stay the same — need to be better.”

Michael Marot, The Associated Press