Curt Cignetti only needed 2 words to explain Indiana's first 10-0 start in program history

Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti talks to a reporter after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana football is 10-0 for the first time in team history after its 20-15 home victory over Michigan on Saturday.

Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti has done a tremendous job turning around Indiana's football program in his first year at the helm, but he's not getting over his skis about the success.

When asked about this remarkable first for Indiana after the win, Cignetti only had one thing to say. "Not bad."

If you want to know how much a coach has confidence in his team and his eyes on the right prize, a national title, this is the kind of answer you want to hear.

It doesn't appear that Indiana is resting on its laurels this season, even after such an exciting achievement as starting 10-0.

With a trip to Ohio State on the schedule for Nov. 23 after a week off, this is the right approach for Cignetti and Indiana.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Curt Cignetti only needed 2 words to explain Indiana's first 10-0 start in program history