Currys PC World Cyber Monday deals 2020: Best offers on Nintendo Switch, Samsung, Bosch and Shark

Currys' sale is not one to miss, so make the most of the final day (The Independent)

The final day of the annual shopping event is here, so Cyber Monday is your last chance to get a great deal at Currys PC World, which should be your first stop for everything from tech and home appliances to TVs and laptops.

With huge savings to be had on big-name brands, including Apple, Fitbit, Nintendo, Samsung, and everything in between, you’ve come to the right place if you’re looking to nab a bargain.

Follow live: Latest Cyber Monday deals

We’ve already seen some impressive discounts across Gtech vacuum cleaners, Virgin Media packages, Apple AirPods, Amazon smart speakers and so much more, details of which can all be found in our Cyber Monday guide where we’ve got the creme de la creme of offers.

Currys PC World also has a “price promise” initiative, meaning it will match the price of products it finds stocked cheaper at other major retailers.

And if you’re struggling to decide between two different laptop models or TVs that seem similar, the retailer has launched an online service called ShopLive, a 24/7 video shopping resource allowing customers to chat to staff on the website and get advice.

Read more: The ultimate Cyber Monday deals guide

Get your Christmas shopping lists at the ready and prepare to make huge savings, because here you can find the very best Cyber Monday Currys deals. We’ll be constantly updating our round-up so that you never have to miss a thing.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best Currys PC World Cyber Monday deals

Fitbit Versa 2 with Amazon Alexa - Petal & Copper Rose: Was £199, now £129

Fitbit

Our technology critic, David Phelan, rated this model highly in his IndyBest review of the best smartwatches of 2020, for its versatility and accuracy when tracking activity.

“Its operating software is straightforward and easy to use and there are lots of advanced fitness features, such as sophisticated sleep tracking which helps you understand how you’re sleeping thanks to a nightly sleep rating. It can do this because the battery life is enough to last up to five days so there’s time to recharge it.” He particularly recommends it for Android users, adding: “This Versa has Alexa built-in: press and hold the side button to ask it questions, set a timer or start a workout. This is a very effective tracker, especially for monitoring."

Story continues

Buy now

Apple 10.2" iPad (2019) - 128 GB, Silver: Was £449, now £379

Apple

This is an entry-level iPad which featured in our review of the best tablets and has a battery life of 10 hours and storage capacity of 128GB. Our reviewer described it as “more than good enough in terms of display, battery life and performance speed.”

They went on to add, “Like the other iPads, this one is compatible with the pencil stylus (first-generation) and a keyboard attachment. The design and build quality are second-to-none.”

Buy now

HP Chromebook 14a with Intel Pentium Processor and Full HD display: Was £349, now £249

Currys PC World

A Chromebook is hot property right now while working from home, so it pays to be vigilant when choosing one. Luckily this is 29 per cent off, and with its reliable intel processor, we predict it’ll perform well on everything from researching to streaming your favourite shows. While we can’t testify for this exact model, a similar one featured in our review of the best Chromebook with The Independent’s technology critic praising its display and performance.

Buy now

Dyson V8 Absolute extra cordless bagless vacuum cleaner – nickel and yellow: Was £399, now £299

Dyson

This cordless vacuum cleaner is the time-saving tool to cover all floor types, it’s even got an extra hard floor head so it works just as well on kitchen tiles as carpets. It also converts to a handheld vacuum “in seconds”, and is certified allergy and asthma friendly. With up to 40 minutes of run time you’ll be able to have a good and proper clean before recharging. We found the Dyson V11 to be the Best Buy in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with the V7 also getting an honourable mention. Our reviewer said of the V7; “it manages to knock the socks off many of its competitors in terms of getting a deeper clean in quicker time.”

Buy now

Philips 58PUS7555 58in 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: Was £499, now £379

Philips

Save £120 on this 58in TV which features Dolby vision, Freeview, Catch-up TV and 4K streaming. Another Philips 4K TV, the Ambilight 55PUS6814/12, made it into our 2020 guide of best 4K TVs, with our reviewer commenting: “Image quality is not the best on test but is still excellent, and better than you might hope for from this price range.” You can also save on the 43in, 50in and 70in versions (£60, £80 and £120 respectively) of this model.

Buy now

HP DeskJet 2724 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: Was £49.99, now £34

HP

With many of us working from home now, it can really put a strain on your home office equipment, and your pocket. According to HP, this particular printer could save up to 70 per cent on ink. If you’ve been waiting to get a new one, with 30 per cent off, this deal is the sign you’ve been looking for.

Buy now

Breville Curve VTT911 4-Slice Toaster: Was £79.99, Now £34.99, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Save £45 on this sleek Breville Curve VTT911 4-Slice Toaster. The Curve VTT911's variable width slots lets you toast different bread sizes, so you can easily slide in baguettes, crumpets and scones. The toaster also features a high-lift function which protects your fingers when handling small slice and a removable crumb tray for ease of cleaning. While we can’t testify for this exact model, we featured a similar model in our round up of the best toasters.

Buy now

Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo next coffee machine – white: Was £149, now £74

Nespresso

This is a simple, easy to use and classic coffee machine that will give you a reliably good brew. No need to change the settings each time as every Vertuo pod is automatically recognised by the machine. The Nespresso Vertuo featured in our list of the best coffee machines, with our reviewer impressed at how easy it was to set up – “a quick rinse cycle and you’re away.” With the water heating up in seconds it makes for a speedy morning routine.

Buy now

OPPO Find X2 Lite - 128 GB, Moonlight Black: Was £399.99, now £275.99

Currys

The budget-friendly edition of OPPO’s Find X2 phone is 5G ready and incredibly light at just 180g. Not only does the quad-camera system promise high-quality photography both day and night, but it also has an Ultra Steady Video system to capture 4K video. In a review of OPPO’s X2 Pro, our tester praised the brand’s ability to adjust the colour and brightness of the display to suit the ambient light around it. Like the Pro, the Lite operates on Android and charges to 50 per cent in just 20 minutes.

Buy now

Samsung UE65TU7020KXXU 65 inch smart 4K ultra HD HDR LED TV: Was £699, now £499

Samsung

Exclusive to Currys PC World, this TV promises pure colours, sharp contrast, and brilliant brightness. Already set up with one of the largest collections of content and catch-up apps including Apple TV, Netflix, and Disney+, you can start watching straight away. With a crystal display and high picture quality (2000 PQI), this is the big screen upgrade you’ve been looking for.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch Lite, Animal Crossing and Minecraft bundle: Was £263.98, now £239

Nintendo

Though this may seem like a small saving, there are rarely deals on the hugely popular Nintendo Switch so take advantage of this Currys Cyber Monday bundle that includes the “New Horizons” Animal Crossing game and Minecraft. The pink console is designed perfectly for handheld play and compatible with any other games you may already own.

The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, explains what makes the Switch such a great choice, whether you’re looking to update your gaming kit or shop for a loved one’s Christmas present.

“To get this out the way: the Switch is an entirely different proposition, but one that’s not worth ruling out,” he says. "The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo have pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move.”

Buy now

HP 24-df0064na 23.8" all-in-one PC – Intel Core i5, 256 GB SSD, white: Was £699, now £499

Currys Pc World

If you’ve been promising yourself an upgrade from a laptop to a proper desktop PC, now is the time to do it – your posture and eyes will thank you for it. This PC is a great space-saver, cramming all its hardware into a single monitor, and with the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256 GB SSD and 8 GB RAM, you won’t be compromising on the specs. There’s also a HD pop-up webcam for keeping up with friends and joining work meetings.

Buy now

Morphy Richards rose gold accents collection traditional kettle – blue and rose gold: Was £79.99, now £34.99

Currys PC World

We’re not sure if kettles can be called gorgeous, but this one’s as close as they get. It has a 1.5l capacity – that’s six cups of tea, an anti-limescale filter and visible water level indicator. At more than 50 per cent off it’s a steal, oh and did we mention it’s beautiful?

Buy now

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR camera with EF-S 18-55mm: Was £499, now £399

Currys PC world

The 18 megapixels Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera is kitted out with fast auto-focus, guided modes and filters, as well as HD photo quality. The wifi connectivity allows you to share your favourite snaps with friends and transfer your images across your devices without the use of cumbersome cords. Also featuring 27in LCD screen.

Buy now

Ninja foodi OP300UK multi pressure cooker and air fryer: Was £199, now £149

Currys PC World

Receiving high praise in our review of the best pressure cookers, our tester said this “is an absolutely brilliant piece of kit,” adding that it “does just about everything in the kitchen except take the bins out”.

“Where it really scores over other models is that its lid can also grill, bake or air fry contents,” she said. If that’s not reason enough, it’s currently 25 per cent off in the sale. Prepare to serve up meals to perfection with minimal effort.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds – black: Was £119, now £89

Samsung

With a battery life of up to nine hours, and sweat and water resistance, these buds are great for keen runners, or lovers of any sport for that matter. AKG tuned sound promises a crisp listening experience, and they’re compatible with both iOS and Android. Wireless earphones are notoriously pricey, but with 25 per cent off this already well-priced pair, they’re a great find.

Buy now

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant – black: Was £79.99, now £34.99

IndyBest

Start your day off right with this smart clock from Lenovo, equipped with a voice controlled wifi speaker and clock, a 4in touchscreen and an alarm with that all-important snooze function. You can stream music and podcasts and even control all your smart home devices without leaving your bed via Google Assistant.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell with chime: Was £229, now £149

Ring

Making your home more secure has never been easier, and Ring should be your go-to brand if you’re looking for peace of mind. This particular model featured in our review of the best doorbell cameras with our tester noting the “high-quality video” and the effect and easy to use Ring app.

Featuring two-way audio, you’ll also be able to tell the delivery person where to leave your parcel if you’re out. If you’ve been considering this nifty piece of kit, now’s the time to buy – with 35 per cent off, we don’t think you’ll find a better deal elsewhere.

Buy now

JBL boombox portable bluetooth wireless speaker – black: Was £299, now £199

JBL

This is a boombox for serious music lovers, with a 24-hour battery life you can keep the party going all night. With its IPX7 water resistance certification, it’s also suitable for the beach, a picnic in the park, or even for some après on the slopes. With bass drivers, 60 watts of power and an outdoor sound-amplifying mode, this promises some heavy bass. There's currently over 30 per cent off, so invest now to enjoy later.

Buy now

ASUS ZenBook UX425JA 14in laptop with Intel core i3, 256 GB SSD – grey: Was £699, now £598.89

ASUS

A great all-rounder, this laptop has a beautiful looking screen thanks to its frameless NanoEdge display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. A great option for students, the trackpad is also a number pad so you can do quick maths without compromising what’s on your screen. With an outstanding battery life of up to 22 hours that only takes less than 50 minutes to charge up to 60 per cent, you won’t be caught out with a flat battery.

Buy now

Huawei watch GT2 pro: Was £299, now £229

Huawei

Featuring in our guide to the best smartwatches, this is the latest offering from Huawei, so we’re surprised to see it in the sale. When reviewing, our technology critic said: “The fitness tracking is comprehensive, working across 100 activities including triathlon and skiing.”

It also has a unique feature called route back, which tracks which route you’ve taken without using your phone. “Thanks to recording the way you came, if you do get lost, it can guide you the same way back to where you came from,” added our reviewer. A nifty piece of kit that would make a great Christmas present for any tech fan.

Buy now

Kenwood K25MB20 solo microwave black: Was £170, now £69.99

Kenwood

In the market for a new microwave? Look no further than this deal where you will be saving more than £100. Cook, reheat and defrost with this versatile product which boasts six automatic cooking programs for specific food types, from popcorn to pizza.

Buy now

LG OLED65GX6LA 65" Smart 4K HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa: Was £2999, now £2299

IndyBest

Like many other of the latest flatscreens, this has a slender high-quality display thanks to the 4K HD screen and OLED technology, which makes it look a world away from traditional backlit LED TVs.

With Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, it’s never been easier to browse the range of streaming services at your fingertips, including Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. With £700 off, you’ll want to snap this deal up quickly.

Buy now

TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine - Black: Was £89.99, now £29

Bosch

If you’re sick of instant coffee, add this affordable machine to your kitchen arsenal for a barista-style cup of Joe every morning. With a huge 68 per cent off, this has the ability to make 70 different types of coffee, an automatic shutoff function when you’re not using it and dishwasher safe parts, making it an absolute steal at this price. It’s compact too for even the smallest of kitchens.

Buy now

LG SL8YG 3.1.2 Wireless Sound bar with Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant: Was £579.99, now £399

Currys PC world

Save £180 on this LG SL8YG Wireless soundbar with Dolby Atmos & Google Assistant. The speakers support high-resolution sound and creates a cinematic viewing experience from the comfort of your sofa. Say goodbye to frantic searches for the remote with the Google assistant feature, you can simply ask your LG SL8Y to turn the volume up, play your party playlist, or pause the song.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy watch – Silver, 46 mm: Was £279, now £179

Samsung

This is a more conventional looking smartwatch with a slick design, bright, colourful display and a range of watch faces that are highly realistic. The Galaxy watch 3 impressed our tester in our round-up of the best smartwatches who found that it worked well with Android and iPhone, but “most seamlessly of all with Samsung galaxy phones.”

Buy now

Sony Bravia KD55A85BU 55" smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant: Was £1699, now £1299

Sony

If you love wildlife documentaries, films with epic landscapes or are glued to sport, this TV’s X1 ultimate processor provides the ultra-detailed picture you need. With Google Assistant built-in all you need to do is ask for your favourite show, and it’ll come right up. And this is one smart screen – the acoustic surface audio means the sound comes directly from where the action is happening, making this a highly immersive watching experience.

Buy now

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black: Was £549, now £349

Shark

Save £200 on this vacuum cleaner that will come in particularly handy if you have pets that are constantly shedding hair on your carpets and hard floors. It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease.

Promising 120 minutes of running time, it has a motorised attachment that can help lift pet hairs from floors to furniture, and its anti-wrap technology will stop the brush-roll getting clogged up. It can also switch to a handheld unit to help you tackle harder-to-reach areas such as stairs or the inside of your car.

Buy now

Beats Solo 3 headphones: Was £179, now £125

Beats

This pair can automatically connect to all your devices via Bluetooth, whether you’re using it on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Offering up to 40 hours of battery life, it claims a five minute charge will provide three hours of playback, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice.

The on-ear cups are adjustable too and designed for hours of wear, while the controls on either side can allow you to take calls, play music and adjust the volume.

Buy now

Hotpoint NSWR 742U WK UK N 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White: Was £299, now £219

HotPoint

While not the most exciting buy, a washing machine is an essential that you'll get plenty of use from, so it’s worth investing in while this one is on offer, as it has over £80 off.

It promises to wash a full load of laundry in just 45 minutes with a rapid option that allows you to reduce the wash time of smaller loads if you’re in a rush. There are 16 programs to choose from, which can wash your delicates, woollen items and everyday bits and pieces. It’s also a brand that’s featured in our review of the best washing machines.

Buy now

LG GSL460ICEV American-Style Fridge Freezer - Dark Graphite: Was £1,199, now £849

LG

This American-style fridge freezer has 591I of capacity, so is sure to fit all your weekly shops. There’s also an ice-water and ice cube dispenser, and a moist balance crisper that maintains the correct level of moisture so food such as lettuce doesn't end up soggy. You can also pair the fridge to your phone via the LG ThinQ app in case there is ever a problem and you need quick advice.

Buy now

HP 14s-dq1505sa 14" Laptop - Intel Core i7, 512 GB SSD, Silver: Was £699, now £599

HP

With an Intel Core i7 processor for speedy work, this HP laptop claims to offer over 10 hours of use from a single charge and has a HD webcam for all your Zoom calls. It has 8GB of storage and Bluetooth to provide you with an easy connection to your headphones and smartphone. The HP elite dragonfly model also appeared in our review of the best high-end laptops too.

Buy now

Audio pro BT5 Bluetooth speaker in black: Was £129.99, now £79.99

Currys PC world

Save £49 on this stylish Bluetooth speaker, housed in a sleek wooden case with fabric grill, with both Bluetooth and AUX connections. Compact and powerful at 131 x 250 x 150 mm, it delivers 40 W of dynamic sound and needs to be plugged into a socket.

Buy now

Huawei MatePad T10s 10.1" Tablet - 64 GB, Blue: Was £210, now £180

Huawei

This is a great budget tablet for watching videos and playing games – with minimal bezels you get an uninterrupted full HD screen to enjoy, and the dual speakers on either side are designed to give rich symmetrical sound. The Huawei MatePad uses basic Android instead of Google which means the range of apps is more limited, however Huawei's equivalents are growing fast and they currently have 81,000 apps available.

Buy now

Read more on Cyber Monday 2020

How to get the best Cyber Monday deals this year – When the sale starts, how to get the best savings, and how to prepare

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – There will be millions of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – With great deals on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homewares it will be a go-to for many

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – Covering everything from kids to homewares and fitness to DIY

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in the event, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Cyber Monday TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best CyberMonday laptop deals – There’s hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best CyberModay gaming deals – Struggling to choose which console to buy, or after a new controller or game? Here's our expert guide

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – Now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Cyber Monday fashion deals – Whether its a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to new season essentials

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals – Stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Cyber Monday kids’ toys deals – Get your Christmas shopping done and dusted, with deals from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – Rest easy with big discounts for brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Cyber Monday furniture deals – There's no need to wait until the January sale to get a bargain sofa, wardrobe or armchair

The stores taking part in Cyber Monday– Our predictions based on last year, which we’ll be updating as the deals begin