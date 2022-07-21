Is Currys (LON:CURY) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Currys Plc (LON:CURY) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Currys's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of April 2022 Currys had UK£82.0m of debt, an increase on UK£6.00m, over one year. But it also has UK£126.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has UK£44.0m net cash.

A Look At Currys' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Currys had liabilities of UK£2.70b due within a year, and liabilities of UK£1.71b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£126.0m as well as receivables valued at UK£697.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£3.59b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the UK£796.3m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Currys would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. Currys boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total.

Also relevant is that Currys has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 26% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Currys can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Currys may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Currys actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While Currys does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of UK£44.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 207% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in UK£295m. So we don't have any problem with Currys's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Currys you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

