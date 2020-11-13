Top-rated washing machines under £250 in Currys Black Friday sale

Currys has launched its Black Friday sale early, and there are huge deals on washing machines. (Getty Images)

I don’t know about you, but it feels like I am doing far more washing than ever before, with my machine running almost constantly while I’m working from home.

Having a top-performing washing machine can help to make the load a little easier - literally.

Currys PC World has launched an early Black Friday sale and there are huge deals on washing machines.

Whether you are looking to update your home appliances or are a new home owner and need to invest in the essential household products, Currys’ Black Friday sale is the perfect time to do so.

You don’t have to fork out a small fortune to buy a washing machine, as there are lots o creations on offer for under £250.

We have found the top deals on washing machines at Currys you won’t want to miss - some of which have almost £100 off.

4 of the best affordable washing machines in Currys Black Friday Sale

HOTPOINT NSWR 742U WK UK N 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine More

Hotpoint’s Spin Washing Machine has an energy rating of A+++, and it is no surprise as it has the top specifications. It boasts a spin speed of 1400 rpm, with one quick wash setting taking just 30 minutes. Plus, the washing machine has a stain removal feature to ensure your whites stay white.

This design has thousands of reviews, one of which read: “This washing machine has a much bigger drum, so my wash load has gone down by half what it used to be. The washing cycles take less time”.

BEKO Spin Washing Machine More

Currys has described the Beko Spin Washing Machine as the ideal purchase for those with limited space. Just because it is compact, it doesn’t mean it compromises on quality. It has an energy rating of A+++, a spin speed of 1400rpm and can hold up to 7kg.

This machine has more than 2,000 reviews, with one top comment saying: “So easy to use this very quiet running machine, at times it's hard to hear if it's actually still on.”

LOGIK Spin Washing Machine More

Currys has reduced the price of Logik’s top-rated washing machine. It has an energy rating of A+++, 1400rpm spin speed and can hold up to 8kg of washing. Plus, it also features an anti-allergy programme so your laundry will be extra fresh. For those looking for a quick wash you’re in luck as a speedy 15 minutes setting will wash a light 2kg load.

One customer shared: “Really quick cycle, clothes still beautiful and clean even done on a 15min cycle, also a really good spin.”

HOTPOINT NSWR 943C WK UK N 9 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine More

The HOTPOINT Spin Washing Machine is a slightly more high tech version of the HOTPOINT 7kg. This newer version is great for larger loads, as it can hold up to 9kg. It has an A+++ energy rating, 1400rpm spin speed and a stain removal option, plus it claims to be a quiet design.

One customer shared: “Washes amazing! Almost silent even when on a full spin.”

