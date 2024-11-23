Curry and the Warriors visit conference foe San Antonio

Golden State Warriors (12-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference action Saturday.

The Spurs have gone 7-8 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is eighth in the league with 27.9 assists per game. Chris Paul leads the Spurs averaging 8.6.

The Warriors have gone 9-2 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State scores 119.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Spurs average 110.1 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 109.1 the Warriors give up. The Warriors score 9.0 more points per game (119.1) than the Spurs give up to opponents (110.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is scoring 22.7 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spurs.

Andrew Wiggins is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 49.9 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: day to day (knee), Victor Wembanyama: day to day (knee), Jeremy Sochan: out (thumb), Keldon Johnson: day to day (hamstring).

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press