Curry and the Warriors take on the Raptors

Golden State Warriors (14-16, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (13-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 30.0 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 10-5 in home games. Toronto is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors are 2-14 in road games. Golden State ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 19 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Curry is scoring 30.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 19.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 111.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 117.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (adductor), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Draymond Green: day to day (quadriceps), Stephen Curry: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press